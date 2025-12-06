Kalamkaval X Reviews: Fans Declare Mammootty Is ‘Unbeatable’ | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: December 06, 2025, 18:34 IST

Fans are raving about Mammootty’s intense performance and the film’s gripping storyline.

Kalamkaval is Jithin J Bose’s directorial debut.

The much-awaited Malayalam film Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty and directed by Jithin K. Jose, hit theatres on December 5. The action-thriller has made a mark with an impressive Day 1 opening. Fans are raving about Mammootty’s intense performance and the film’s gripping storyline.

According to Sacnilk, the film had a solid start with around Rs 4.75 crore on its opening day. Morning and afternoon shows saw a slow start, but evening and night shows were packed, with overall occupancy hitting around 50 per cent.

The movie is about a middle-aged man who hides a dark obsession with killing women, while a police officer works to uncover his crimes and stop a deadly chain of murders across villages.

Film critic Sreedhar Pillai has rated Kalamkaval 3.5/5, calling it a “fantastic thriller.” He praised Mammootty for his chilling portrayal of a dark villain and Vinayakan as an honest, daring cop. “Jithin.K. Jose has been influenced by the real story of ‘Cyanide Mohan’ and after the interval banger, story takes a turn with a stunning climax,” he wrote.

He praised the outstanding performances, gripping background music, location and cinematography, describing the film as a “theatrical experience” and a must-watch for thriller fans.

#Kalamkaval Review : Fantastic thriller!My Rating : 3.5/5What a movie! USP – Two fine actors in unusual roles #Mammootty as the dark and deadly villain pitted against #Vinayakan a honest and daring investigative cop. From scene one the audiences are introduced to the… — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 5, 2025

Here’s How X Reacted To The Film

One commented, “Kalamkaval: just proved again that there’s literally no one to match the actor Mammootty today. From tiny nuances – body language & slang, man killed it. The first half was good, but I liked the second half even better. Despite minor flaws, it was a solid watch. Mammukka.”

#Kalamkaval: just proved again that there’s literally no one to match the actor Mammootty today. From tiny nuances – body language & slang, man killed it. The first half was good, but I liked the second half even better. Despite minor flaws, it was a solid watch. Mammukka 😭🔥🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QHTXJ3oOzR— ALIM SHAN (@AlimShan_) December 5, 2025

One of the users said Kalamkaval is a must-watch thriller, with Mammootty shining as the villain, a gripping interval twist, and a stronger second half. According to him, the movie keeps viewers engaged with strong moments throughout, and the second half is even better than the first.

“Even though the core plot follows a predictable psycho serial killer narrative, casting Mammootty as the antagonist and giving the villain more prominence truly elevates the film. The interval twist takes the story to a whole new level, making the narrative even more gripping,” he wrote.

#KalamKaval turns out to be a really good and must watch thriller. Even though the core plot follows a predictable psycho serial killer narrative, casting Mammootty as the antagonist and giving the villain more prominence truly elevates the film. The interval twist takes the… pic.twitter.com/jnY4gJLSoG — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) December 6, 2025

“I saw Kalamkaval without watching any Trailer, Teaser, Spoiler and went in with 0 expectations. What a movie man! Hats off!! Mammootty amd Vinayakan carried this on their shoulders, definitely a must watch, never expected Mammootty to do a role like this,” wrote the next.

I saw Kalamkaval without watching any Trailer, Teaser, Spoiler and went in with 0 expectations.What a movie man! Hats off!! Mammootty amd Vinayakan carried this on their shoulders, definitely a must watch, never expected Mammootty to do a role like this#kalamkaval #review pic.twitter.com/DM9z8xdxe7— Varun Soman (@varunsoman95) December 5, 2025

Another user praised the film’s superb performances, screenplay and background music. “Kalamkaval : A well-crafted investigative thriller featuring superb performances. Mammootty truly steals the show with his convincing acting, while #Vinayakan & others also contribute effectively. Direction by Jithin is excellent. Technically impressive, Screenplay & BGM,” he wrote.

“The only Tier 1 star in India who can pull off roles and movies like this is our Mammuka,” wrote one user.

When Will It Release on OTT?

Kalamkaval is Jithin J Bose’s directorial debut. According to the reports, the film will release on SonyLIV after a 40-day window. Along with Mammotty and Vinayakan, the film also stars Gayathri Arun, Gibin Gopinath, Shruti Ramachandra and Malavika Menon in pivotal roles.

