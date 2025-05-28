Kamal Haasan Faces Flak After Saying ‘Kannada Born Out Of Tamil’ At Thug Life Event; What Happened

Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 00:18 IST

Pro-Kannada groups like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction led by Praveen Shetty have condemned Kamal Haasan’s words

Kamal Haasan reunites with Mani Ratnam in Thug Life after 38 years. Image/X

Actor Kamal Haasan has stirred up a massive controversy after saying at a promotional event for his upcoming film Thug Life that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Haasan made these remarks while addressing Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar, who was present at the event.

“You are my family that is residing in Karnataka, and hence, you came all the way here. When I started the speech, I said that my life and my family are Tamil. Your language was born out of Tamil, and hence you are part of it,” said Kamal Haasan to Shiva Rajkumar.

Pro-Kannada groups like the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike faction led by Praveen Shetty have condemned Kamal Haasan’s words, warning him and asking how he sought business in Karnataka when he was insulting the local language. The outfit even tore posters of Thug Life in the city.

“Kamal Haasan has made comments about Karnataka and Kannada, saying that Tamil was superior to Kannada. He has made an anti-Kannada statement that Kannada was born after Tamil first came into existence. The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is issuing a strict warning to him now. You want business for your films in the state, but you are issuing defamatory statements against the state and the language. You have escaped before facing the wrath of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Bengaluru, where you had come for the promotion of Thug Life. We warn you that if you make such remarks against Kannada and Kannadigas, we will hold strong protests. We warn you, we shall ban your cinema in Karnataka,” Shetty said.

While many netizens have also slammed Kamal Haasan for the remarks, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra has also stepped into the row, calling the actor “arrogant” and demanding an unconditional apology.

“Before demeaning Kannada, Kamal Haasan should remember that he has acted in Kannada films as well and that he owes a debt to the Kannada language and its people. Forgetting this, he displays his ungrateful character,” stated Vijayendra on social media site X.

First Published: