শনিবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Kamal Haasan-H Vinoth’s Upcoming Film Delayed Due To This Reason

untitled design 2023 12 09t141635.158 2023 12 2d424569812e7d686b80d8839a7f1b38


Kamal Haasan is unable to give time for the shooting of this movie.

H Vinoth has now started to shift this attention towards the sequel of the Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Kamal Haasan is currently one of the most talked about stars in the Tamil film industry. His movie Indian 2 is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry. The movie was officially announced in 2017. Due to several delays and existing producers, the release date of the movie is still not confirmed by the makers. Amid this, Kamal Haasan also announced a movie with H Vinoth. The actor recently shared the tentative title poster of the film. The movie is tentatively titled KH233. Now, due to his prior commitments with the film Indian 2, Kamal Haasan is unable to give time for the shooting of this movie.

H Vinoth gained fame with the movie Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which starred actor Karthi in the lead role. The movie was a massive success. Now, according to reports it is believed that due to several delays in the Indian 2 release, the director has now started to shift this attention towards the sequel of the Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy with the production of Indian 2 , which is facing several release date problems. He is also seen hosting the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Due to these factors, H Vinoth’s directorial movie is expected to be delayed further. A major update about the KH233 was expected to be released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday. On that day, November 7, he released the title announcement of this movie.

Indian 2 is produced under the banner of the Raj Kamal Internationals, the home production house of Kamla Haasan. Indian 2 is directed by S Shankar. The producer of the movie was Dil Raju, but he later backed out due to the high budget of the movie. Lyca Productions then took over as the producer of the film in October 2017. This film will mark the reunion of Shankar and Haasan after a hiatus of 24 years. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the movie. The film was initially planned for a Dussehra and Diwali release this year. It was later shifted to Pongal and then to Independence Day 2024. It was later advanced to April due to the clash with Pushpa 2 at box office.

