সোমবার , ২ জুন ২০২৫ | ১৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kamal Haasan Wishes Thug Life Director Mani Ratnam Amid Kannada-Tamil Controversy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২, ২০২৫ ১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
Kamal Haasan Wishes Thug Life Director Mani Ratnam Amid Kannada-Tamil Controversy


Kamal Haasan posted a heartfelt note for Mani Ratnam ahead of their film Thug Life. His birthday wish comes amid controversy over his “Tamil gave birth to Kannada” statement.

Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt birthday note for Thug Life director Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan has posted a heartwarming note for filmmaker Mani Ratnam on his birthday today, June 2, ahead of the release of their film, Thug Life. He traced their journey together from Nayakan to their upcoming film, calling him a “source of strength” in his life. Haasan’s note comes amid the erupting controversy over his “Tamil gave birth to Kannada” statement at the Thug Life event in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan posted a monochrome photo with Mani Ratnam and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam. From Nayakan to Thug Life, we’ve journeyed through time together — as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema. Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength — a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others. May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema. Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan.” Take a look:

What is the Kamal Haasan controversy?

Kamal Haasan’s statement on Kannada-Tamil didn’t go down well with pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka. However, the South megastar has clearly stated that he will apologise only if he feels he is wrong. He further urged others not to “tamper” with his lifestyle, as the controversy snowballs. “If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise. If I’m not, I won’t. This is my lifestyle, please don’t tamper with it,” the Nayakan actor told India Today. He added, “India is a democratic country, and I believe in law and justice.”

The 70-year-old actor’s reaction comes after the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike filed a complaint against him with Bengaluru Police on Wednesday. The group, led by Praveen Shetty, has also requested an FIR against the actor-politician for his remark. They filed the complaint at the RT Nagar police station, seeking legal action against the actor.

In their complaint, the organisation claimed that the actor’s “controversial statement” not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas but also created discord between Kannadigas and Tamils and insulted Kannadigas. The actor’s comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada groups, leading to protests against Haasan in various parts of the state, including Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru.

Anindita.Mukherjee

Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More

Source link

