Kanchana 4 Cast Announced: Pooja Hegde And Nora Fatehi Join Raghava Lawrence In Horror-Comedy Sequel | Tamil Cinema News

Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi officially join Raghava Lawrence in Kanchana 4. The fifth film in the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise is now in the works with a stellar new cast.

The Kanchana film series, led by actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, remains one of Tamil cinema’s most successful horror-comedy franchises. With four hit installments under its belt, the makers have now officially announced the fifth part — Kanchana 4 — featuring Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi as the female leads.

Pooja Hegde Officially Boards Kanchana 4

The announcement came via an official statement from the production team, confirming that Pooja Hegde will play the lead opposite Raghava Lawrence. Sharing the update on social media, the makers wrote, “Even in your deepest fear, she comes to tie up and faint you with her beauty. Welcome on board, the stunning diva Pooja Hegde to Kanchana 4! A heaven awaits you.”

This marks Pooja’s first collaboration with Lawrence and her debut in the Kanchana universe — known for blending supernatural horror with slapstick humor and high emotional stakes.

Nora Fatehi To Play A Co-Lead

Alongside Hegde, Nora Fatehi has also been confirmed as a co-lead in the film. The makers revealed that her character will play an equally pivotal role in the story. Nora’s inclusion brings an added dose of glamour and energy to the horror-comedy, with fans already excited to see her in a Tamil film setting.

About the Kanchana Franchise

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Kanchana 4 will mark the fifth installment in the beloved franchise, which began with Muni (2007). The series went on to spawn three sequels — Kanchana (2011), Kanchana 2 (2015), and Kanchana 3 (2019) — each blending spine-chilling horror with emotional storytelling and Lawrence’s signature comic flair.

All four films were commercial successes and built a cult fan base across South India. Each installment introduces a fresh story, new cast, and different supernatural premise — with Lawrence remaining the constant face of the franchise.

Raghava Lawrence’s Upcoming Films

While fans await Kanchana 4, Lawrence is also working on Benz, an upcoming vigilante action thriller that will expand the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film features Nivin Pauly as a dual-role antagonist and Samyuktha (Vaathi) as the female lead. Reports suggest the movie’s first schedule was shot at a location resembling the factory set from Leo (2023), hinting at a possible crossover.

What’s Next for Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol, directed by H. Vinoth. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026. She also has Varun Dhawan’s romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and an untitled Dulquer Salmaan project in the pipeline.

Nora Fatehi, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the Kannada film KD: The Devil opposite Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt.

With both leading ladies joining the Kanchana universe, the upcoming horror-comedy promises to be one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2026.

