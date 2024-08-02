Kangana ANGRY After ‘Natural Male’ Boxer Broke Female Opponent’s Nose in Olympic Fight: ‘Speak Up…’

Kangana Ranaut has recently voiced strong opinions about a heated controversy surrounding the boxing match at the Paris 2024 Olympics between Italy’s Angela Carini and Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. The debate intensified when Khelif, who had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to an unspecified gender eligibility issue, competed in the women’s division. The match, in which Carini suffered a broken nose and emotional distress, has ignited a significant online discussion about fairness in sports.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share her concerns, posting a photo of a tearful Angela Carini in the ring. She criticised the outcome of the fight, saying, “This girl had to fight a 7 feet tall naturally born male, who has all body parts like a natural male. He beat her in the boxing ring like a male beats a female in a physical abuse scenario. But he claims to identify as female, so guess who won the women’s boxing match? Woke culture is the most unfair and unjust practice. Speak up before it is your baby girl whose job or medal is taken away. #SaveWomenSports.”

In a follow-up story, Ranaut expressed skepticism about the societal pressures within homosexual relationships, suggesting that one partner often conforms to traditional gender roles while the other plays the opposite role. She stated, “They love to play stereotypical male and female archetypes but simultaneously encourage regular women to be effeminate in the name of feminism. Hmmm… strange! I love homosexuals, some of my closest friends are homosexuals and they are extremely talented and brilliant. They don’t have to imitate anyone for acceptance.”

Ranaut further emphasised her belief that individuals should embrace their authentic selves without conforming to external expectations. She wrote, “They don’t need to play cheap, atrocious, inauthentic copies of men or women. They are brilliant as they are and should come out exactly the way God made them. They must accept themselves and focus on excelling in their fields without being frivolous. They deserve a safe world where they can be their natural selves and receive equal opportunities.”

On the film front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her directorial debut, “Emergency,” where she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.