Kangana Ranaut Calls Bharat ‘Original Motherland Of All Islamic Republics Around Us’ After Sheikh Hasina Lands In Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and departed the country after more than a month of intense and deadly anti-government protests. Army chief General Waker-Us-Zaman announced the formation of an interim government to stabilize the nation during this turbulent period. The 76-year-old leader arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, aboard a C-130 transport aircraft, seeking refuge amid the political upheaval. Adding to the discourse, actress and MP Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), proclaiming, “Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us.”

Her social media post read, “Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram .”

Amidst escalating unrest in Bangladesh, the Indian Air Force and security agencies closely monitored the movement of the aircraft carrying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its entry into Indian airspace until its arrival at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. This came after protesters stormed her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Monday afternoon. TV footage depicted hundreds of demonstrators ransacking the building, looting items such as chicken, fish, and vegetables, and celebrating on the premises with raised hands.

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure were confirmed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who stated to CNN-News18, “Sheikh Hasina has resigned. I have received the information that she has resigned.” This resignation follows a month of violent protests triggered by the controversial quota system, which reserves 30 percent of government jobs for families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war. The protests, initially about the quota system, escalated into a broader campaign demanding Hasina’s ouster after she secured a fourth consecutive term in an election boycotted by the opposition.

The violence has claimed over 100 lives in just two days, with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets to control tens of thousands of protesters. The political instability has left Bangladesh in a state of turmoil, with the future of its leadership and governance hanging in the balance.