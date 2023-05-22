Kangana Ranaut Celebrates 8 Years Of Tanu Weds Manu Returns; Asks Aanand L Rai To Make A Part 3

Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer much loved rom-com Tanu Weds Manu completed 13 years on the horizon of Indian cinema in 2023. The blockbuster rom-com that was followed by Tanu Weds Manu Returns was also loved by fans and critics. As such, it’s only natural for Kangana Ranaut to want to act in another Tanu Weds Manu film.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Kangana Ranaut celebrated 8 years of Tanu Weds Manu Returns with a throwback picture of herself as Datto from the film along with the director Aanand L Rai standing next to her and pointing towards something. She also attached the popular dance number from the movie ‘Saddi Galli’ along with a note that read, “As TWMR completes 8 years on public demand, I request Aanand L Rai Ji to make part 3. Kya bolte ho dosto(with a smiling emoji)”.

Talking about Tanu Weds Manu, the film that turned out to be a winner at the box office had incredible plots and a mixed bag of emotions. The film had all the makings of a spectacular family entertainer. Juxtaposing a shy, geeky boy with a rowdy, talkative girl, Tanu Weds Manu is 120 minutes of pure, unadulterated entertainment that kept the viewers hooked. The movie has elements of comedy, romance, and tension with a tight and fast-paced storyline written by Himanshu Sharma with interesting twists and turns. Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ was a sequel to Anand L. Rai’s 2011 hit film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. In the film, Kangana essayed a double role. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill and Swara Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming directorial venture, Emergency. In the film, she portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also the aerial action thriller Tejas, in which she portrays the role of an air force officer.