Kangana Ranaut Claims a ‘Mafia Playboy Superstar’ Was ‘Obsessed’ with Her: ‘I Took Strong Steps To…’

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to bash a certain actor from tinsel town. Calling him ‘mafia playboy superstar’, the actress claimed that he has been behind her allegedly. Earlier in the morning too, the actress attacked the same superstar in a lengthy note calling him a womaniser.

Now her note read, “Also, to clarify, this ( mafia playboy superstar) has been after me since 2012 back then he was not married, we were working for the same studio and he used to get all the information about me when I was filming Queen, he even came to my set in Paris, since then he has been coming to my house and doing stupid things…. I thought he is just dumb and kept ignoring him soon he became obsessed.”

She added, “He also offered me a film with him in 2016 but I refused to play a second fiddle to him in another actor’s Biopic that he was starring in…. probably no other woman ever did such a thing to him and he felt hurt… then he started talking to me again in mid 2021 … with another saga and story which now I think was a trap by mafia goons…nevertheless he has recently offered me another film to work with him even though I keep bashing him publicly… I have said no to that as well.”

On a closing note she added, “So everyone who is concerned about me and sending me messages that how could I entertain such a clown should know that I don’t, please know that it’s not something recent it goes back more than a decade and I took strong steps to fight harassment and interference in my life. I am in a very happy place in my life…Professionally and personally both that’s why these people spying on me and spreading negative news every day. It feels like a battle every day and it’s also exhausting… But lam determined to be victorious both personally and professionally.”

The story which she shared early morning claimed that the womaniser ‘begged’ and ‘pleased’ her to date him and secretly kept on meeting her. “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house, begged and pleased me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour, he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn’t love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices. He said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie. I was beyond appalled. I still can’t believe it anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren’t humans, they are demons. That’s why I am determined to destroy them. Dharma’s main purpose is to destroy adharma, that’s what Shri Krishna said in Geeta.”

The Queen actress’s new stories come just a day after she took digs at Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. Naming Karan, Kangana asked him to retire owing to the lukewarm opening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Addressing Ranveer, Kangana passed a judgement over his clothes. “Indian people can’t identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero,” she said, commenting on his choices in fashion.