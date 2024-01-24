Kangana Ranaut Dating EaseMyTrip Co Founder Nishant Pitti? Photos From Ram Mandir Spark Rumours

Kangana Ranaut has sparked dating rumours yet again. This time around, it is rumoured that the Emergency actress is dating EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti. The rumours sparked after Kangana and Nishant’s photos from Ram Mandir went viral. Earlier this week, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was launch in a grand ceremony. Kangana was one of the Bollywood stars who attended the launch. A day after the launch, a paparazzo shared a couple of photos of Kangana posing with Nishant.

The rumoured couple visited the temple twice. On the inauguration day, Kangana and Nishant were seen posing with the temple in the background. On Tuesday, a day after the inauguration, Kangana and Nishant visited the temple again together. The photos found its way to Reddit and many began speculating that they are dating. To top it off, a few social media users noted that this isn’t the first time that they were seen together. Kangana had visited Nishant’s house a few weeks ago as well, thus fueling dating rumours.

Who is Nishant Pitti?

Nishant Pitti co-founded online travel platform EaseMyTrip in early 2000s. The platform is one of the most popular air travel booking website in India today. Fortune India reported in 2023 that the platform has a ‘gross booking revenue of ₹3,716 crore and PAT of Rs 106 crore in FY22.’ With this, he was named in the 40 Under 40 list by the platform.

Besides this, he has also been a co-producer in Bollywood. Coincidentally, he has co-produced Kangana Ranaut’s films. IMDb has mentioned Nishant’s name as a co-producer in Kangana’s 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana is yet to address these rumours. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing for her upcoming film, Emergency. She is acting and directing the film.