বুধবার , ২৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১০ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Kangana Ranaut Dating EaseMyTrip Co Founder Nishant Pitti? Photos From Ram Mandir Spark Rumours

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৪ ৯:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kangana ranaut dating 2024 01 5054a7bd3be4ea0d1fc717ac7cef08f4


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: January 24, 2024, 08:51 IST

Kangana Ranaut dating EaseMyTrip Co-founder?

Kangana Ranaut sparked dating rumours after she posed with EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti at the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Kangana Ranaut has sparked dating rumours yet again. This time around, it is rumoured that the Emergency actress is dating EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti. The rumours sparked after Kangana and Nishant’s photos from Ram Mandir went viral. Earlier this week, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was launch in a grand ceremony. Kangana was one of the Bollywood stars who attended the launch. A day after the launch, a paparazzo shared a couple of photos of Kangana posing with Nishant.

The rumoured couple visited the temple twice. On the inauguration day, Kangana and Nishant were seen posing with the temple in the background. On Tuesday, a day after the inauguration, Kangana and Nishant visited the temple again together. The photos found its way to Reddit and many began speculating that they are dating. To top it off, a few social media users noted that this isn’t the first time that they were seen together. Kangana had visited Nishant’s house a few weeks ago as well, thus fueling dating rumours.

Who is Nishant Pitti?

Nishant Pitti co-founded online travel platform EaseMyTrip in early 2000s. The platform is one of the most popular air travel booking website in India today. Fortune India reported in 2023 that the platform has a ‘gross booking revenue of ₹3,716 crore and PAT of Rs 106 crore in FY22.’ With this, he was named in the 40 Under 40 list by the platform.

Besides this, he has also been a co-producer in Bollywood. Coincidentally, he has co-produced Kangana Ranaut’s films. IMDb has mentioned Nishant’s name as a co-producer in Kangana’s 2019 film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana is yet to address these rumours. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing for her upcoming film, Emergency. She is acting and directing the film.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

