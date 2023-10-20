Kangana Ranaut Ecstatic At Vikas Bahl’s Queen 2 Update, Has THIS To Say; See Viral Post

The 2014-film Queen was one of the low-budget female-centric movies which went on to become a cult classic. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Kangana Ranaut. It also features Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles. It was made with a budget of Rs 12 crore and was considered to be a game-changer upon its release. It was also called a career-defining movie for Kangana. Vikas Bahl, who has just come out with his first dystopian film Ganpath starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his desire to make Queen 2. Not only that, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to this piece of news.

During an interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Life, when the film-maker was asked about his intentions of making Queen 2, he not only hinted at a possible sequel but also emphasized that Queen 2 is not possible without Kangana Ranaut, “Every day I wake up with a thought of making Queen 2, and hopelessly, I will definitely announce it someday,” said Vikas Bahl.

He also added that he would not take the credit for the acclaim Kangana Ranaut garnered because of that film. Vikas Bahl stated, “I will not take credit for that; Kangana is a brilliant actress, and I cannot imagine anyone else but only her for Queen 2. I will make the film only with her and no one else”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to post a snippet of the news piece. Along with that, she also registered her excitement by writing ‘Yessss’.

Queen was a commercial success and was loved by the audience. Viewers and critics alike praised Kangana Ranaut for delivering a flawless performance and nailing her role as Rani Mehra. It told the story of a traditional Delhi girl named Rani Mehra, who gets dumped by her groom-to-be just a few days before her marriage. Rani decides to go on a solo honeymoon trip and explore Paris. She makes new friends and enriches her experience, which makes her capable and independent enough to make her own decisions. The movie was released in 2014 and earned rave reviews.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming movie Tejas, whose poster has been unveiled and has caused quite a buzz on the internet. Apart from that, she also has many other works in the pipeline like Emergency, Sita: The Incarnation and Chandramukhi 2.