Kangana Ranaut Meets Rajnath Singh, Holds Special Tejas Screening For Air Force Officials | Photos

Kangana Ranaut met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, October 21 in New Delhi. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from their meet. She also revealed that a special screening of her upcoming movie Tejas was held which was not just attended by Rajnath Singh but by Air Force officials too.

“Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening,” Kangana wrote.

“It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and honourable Defence Minister himself,” the actress added.

Kangana further revealed that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan PVSM UYSM AVSM SM VSM was so impressed with the film that he “removed his fighter jet shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director”. Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

In Tejas, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of an Air Force pilot who is on a mission to fight terrorism. Reportedly, Kangana dedicated four months to rigorous training to master the specialised combat techniques employed by the Indian forces, for her film.

Produced by RSVP, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Tejas is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 27.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also been working on her next movie Emergency. She is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film will be released next year.