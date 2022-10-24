Kangana Ranaut Shares a Meme For ‘Bollywood Friends’ She Hurt, Says They ‘Deserve It’

Kangana Ranaut has a message for her ‘Bollywood friends’. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a meme that read, ‘to anybody I hurt this year, you deserve it.’ However, Kangana added her own twist to it and captioned it saying, “Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends.”

Interestingly, this comes a day after Kangana graced Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash which was also attended by Karan Johar. The two have always been at loggerheads. Last month, Kangana took a dig at KJo when she questioned the box office collection of his production Brahmastra and even expressed her wish to interview Karan about the same. She also claimed that the makers of Brahmastra are not declaring net box office collection but only gross earnings.

“I want to interview Karan johar and understand why is he declaring gross collection of Brahmastra and not nett collection? What is the desperation? Also after making ₹60 cr (that’s the nett collection they have declared, I don’t believe in this number but nett amount India is 60cr for two days according to them). Even if we believe them, how come ₹650 cr film emerged a hit already,” she had written.

Kangana also called Karan a ‘movie mafia’ and asked him to explain the mathematics behind Brahmastra box office numbers. “Karan Johar Ji please enlighten us, because I am afraid there are different laws of nature for movie mafia and different ones for mere mortals like us. Hence different mathematics for the privileged people like you and different mathematics for underprivileged like us…please enlighten us on this,” she added.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. The actress is currently busy filming for her next directorial venture titled Emergency, where she will be portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister – Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

