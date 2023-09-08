Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 Release Postponed Amid Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Fever? What We Know

Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and featuring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles, is set to make its way to theaters soon. Nevertheless, according to the most recent updates, the horror-comedy will now be hitting screens at the end of this month. A tweet from industry tracker LetsCinema on Friday confirmed the change, stating, “BREAKING NEWS: Chandramukhi 2 postponed to September 28.”

However, there hasn’t been any response from the movie’s cast or makers regarding the speculation surrounding the delay in Chandramukhi 2, which was initially scheduled for a September 19 release. Many on social media have even speculated that the film’s original release date might be changed because of the massive opening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on September 7. Kangana had recently shared a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, praising Shah Rukh Khan after the release of Jawan.

P Vasu-directed Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran and will released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.”

The makers of the eagerly awaited film recently dropped its trailer. The trailer starts with a family moving into a mansion, with a warning to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi’s residence. Kangana plays a dancer in the king’s court, celebrated for her beauty and dancing skills, while Raghava Lawrence plays King Vettaiyan Raja.

Up next, Kangana has Tejas, wherein she will portray an Indian Air Force pilot, and the story revolves around the journey of Tejas Gill. The film has been both written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, and is scheduled for release in October 2023.

That apart, Kangana is working on the upcoming period film Emergency, in which she will play the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also marks her debut as a director. The film features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles.