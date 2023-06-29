বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 To FINALLY Release On This Festival; Deets Inside

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৩ ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
chandramukhi 2 poster


Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 will premiere in September.

Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi 2 will premiere in September.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a spooky avatar in P.Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer. Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning. Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

At the time of the wrap, Kangana Ranaut had penned a long note on her timeline. It read, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being… Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you “.

It was reported earlier that Chandramukhi 2 will be a sequel to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster horror-comedy flick Chandramukhi. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead actor. Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, Mahima Nambiar, Subhiksha Krishnan, and Vadivelu, have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

sharad pawar 1 1
First Give Reservation to Women in Lok Sabha, Assemblies: Sharad Pawar on UCC Debate
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Korbani ctg2
চট্টগ্রামে কোরবানি কম, চামড়া কেনাবেচা সুশৃঙ্খল
বাংলাদেশ
1688058860 photo
Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak banned for doping | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 06 29T212705.900 1
একটি পাতিলেবুতেই ম্যাজিক! তেল-গন্ধ হবে উধাও, মাইক্রোওয়েভ হবে নতুনের মতো ঝকঝকে how to clean microwave with lemon – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
New Project 17 3

ভাদ্রের এই ভ্যাপসা গরমে বেশি করে পাতিলেবু খান, পুজোয় কব্জি ডুবিয়ে ভুরিভোজের আগে সুস্থ থাকুন

 Meghalaya Logs 597 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Fatalities

Meghalaya Logs 597 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Fatalities

 arjun kapoor

Arjun Kapoor Pulls Janhvi Kapoor’s Ponytail In This Super Adorable Unseen Childhood Picture

 wm Boris jonson edit

সাংবাদিকতা করে গাড়ি পাচ্ছেন বরিস জনসন, প্রতি শনিবার লিখবেন কলাম

 truth

নতুন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া অ্যাপ আনছেন ট্রাম্প! কোন কোন দিক থেকে আলাদা হবে ‘TRUTH’? – News18 Bangla

 04 1

সাতক্ষীরায় এক পরিবারের ৪ জনকে হত্যায় আসামির মৃত্যুদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 Snapshot 2 3

হিলিতে ফ্যামেলি কার্ডের মাধ্যমে টিসিবি পণ্য বিক্রির উদ্বোধন

 IMG 20220627 WA0013

জবির মূল ফটক যেন মরণফাদ

 wm CTG Coronavirus Infected Patient 13 09 2021

চট্টগ্রামে করোনা সংক্রমণের হার ৫ শতাংশের নিচে

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Heart Attack

হৃদরোগের ঝুঁকি কমাতে কী করবেন?