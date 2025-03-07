Kangana Sharma Falls On Stairs After Losing Balance In Heels, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Last Updated: March 07, 2025, 00:14 IST

Kangana Sharma trips and falls on stairs.

Actress-model Kangana Sharma had an unfortunate fall during her recent outing at a Mumbai restaurant. The incident, caught on camera by paparazzi, shows Kangana gracefully posing on a staircase before losing her balance while stepping down in high heels. She tripped and fell badly, shocking onlookers.

In the viral video, Kangana can be seen pressing her ankle, checking for any injuries after the fall. Despite the mishap, she composed herself with a smile and continued interacting with those around her. The actress was dressed in a dazzling black sequined outfit with sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, and fringe detailing. Her wavy hair complemented the glamorous look, and her makeup featured a subtle shimmer.

Fans took to social media to express concern for Kangana, with many appreciating her poise despite the fall. Some also highlighted the struggles of walking in high heels, especially on uneven surfaces.

Kangana Sharma has been in the limelight for her bold fashion choices and striking social media presence. She began her Bollywood journey with Great Grand Masti and later gained recognition in television through shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji.

After facing a personal setback, Kangana took a break from the industry to reassess her career. She later made a strong comeback, gaining immense popularity on social media for her confident and glamorous persona.

Born in Mumbai in 1989, Kangana recently featured in the music album Tere Jism 2 and the popular TV show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. With over 2.8 million Instagram followers, she actively shares updates, glamorous photos, and glimpses of her personal life.

During an interview with DNA, Kangana had opened up about her struggles in both personal and professional life. She shared, “In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I later married. However, even after meeting him several times, I did not want to marry him. There were two reasons for that. The first was that I was the only earning person in my house, my brother was very young. The second reason was that neither my mother’s nor my sister’s marriage went very well.”