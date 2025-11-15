Kanika Kapoor’s Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Kanika Kapoor's Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category

  শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Kanika Kapoor's Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category


Last Updated:

Kanika Kapoor earns a Grammy nomination for Sounds of Kumbha in the Best Global Music Album category, with Siddhant Bhatia producing and the album inspired by the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Kanika Kapoor’s Title Track Powers Sounds of Kumbha to Grammy Nomination.

Kanika Kapoor’s Title Track Powers Sounds of Kumbha to Grammy Nomination.

Kanika Kapoor has secured a place on the Grammy stage this year, with the singer receiving a nomination for her work on Sounds of Kumbha, which has been listed in the Best Global Music Album category at the 68th Grammy Awards. The project draws its creative foundation from the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of India’s most significant spiritual gatherings, and positions Kapoor as the voice behind its central track, “Maha Kumbh.”

The album is produced and conceptualised by Siddhant Bhatia, who led an expansive collaboration of over 50 musicians from India and across the world. The team blended traditional sonic elements, mantras, and contemporary production techniques to recreate the scale, atmosphere, and devotional energy associated with the Kumbh. Kapoor’s title track acts as the anchor for this vision, shaping the thematic sound of the record.

Reflecting on the nomination, Kapoor said, “It’s an incredible honour to be part of Sounds of Kumbha, and to lend my voice to the title track ‘Maha Kumbh’ — a piece that carries the spirit, devotion, and energy of one of India’s greatest cultural traditions. This Grammy nomination is a moment of pride not just for me, but for everyone involved in creating this special album.”

Sounds of Kumbha was conceived as a cultural and spiritual tribute, and has since been recognised internationally for its layered composition and collective artistry. The album consists of 12 tracks, all shaped around themes of faith and tradition central to the Kumbh Mela.

Kanika Kapoor (born 21 August 1978) is an Indian singer from Lucknow. She moved to Mumbai in 2012 to pursue music and first gained attention with the 2012 track Jugni Ji. Her Bollywood breakthrough came with Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2 (2014), which became a chart-topping hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She went on to deliver several successful songs, including Lovely and Kamlee (Happy New Year, 2014), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy, 2015), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela, 2015), Nachan Farrate (All Is Well, 2015), Jugni Peeke Tight Hai (Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, 2015), Neendein Khul Jaati Hain (Hate Story 3, 2015) and Premika (Dilwale, 2015). She received further acclaim for Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab (2016), followed by hits like Hug Me, Luv Letter, Beat Pe Booty and Shake Karaan.

First Published:

November 15, 2025, 15:04 IST

Kanika Kapoor's Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category
