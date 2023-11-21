Kannada Actor Darshan Lauds Co-Star For Remarkable Performance In Kaatera

Popularly known as Challenging Star Darshan, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep is making waves with his upcoming movie, Kaatera. In a recent media interaction, Darshan shared insights into the film’s cast, placing the spotlight on his co-stars and particularly praising veteran actor Vaijanath Biradar.

Darshan revealed that alongside actresses Malashree’s daughters Radhana Ram and Shruti, as well as Jagapathi Babu, Vaijanath Biradar stands out in Kaatera. Describing his working experience with Biradar, Darshan expressed, “His performance in Kaatera is on a different level. One should need to see him on screen.” The actor bestowed the honour upon Vaijanath, recognising him as the star of the movie.

Vaijanath Biradar, a distinguished figure in the Kannada film industry, initially faced struggles before gaining prominence, notably through director Girish Kasaravalli’s efforts. Having appeared in nearly 500 Kannada movies, Biradar gained widespread recognition with the 2010 film Kanasemba Kudureyaneri, based on Amaresh Nudgoni’s short stories. The movie, starring Biradar, Umashree, and Sadashiv Brahmavar, not only earned critical acclaim but also won prestigious awards, including the National Film Award for Best Screenplay and Best Feature Film in Kannada in 2010.

Biradar’s illustrious career spans various successful films, including Kashinath’s Love Training, Jaggesh’s Mata and Aliya Alla Magala Ganda, Ramesh Arvind’s O Mallige, and the Tulu film Soombe. His contribution to the industry is further underscored by his work in Saikrishna Kudla’s Soombe, alongside an ensemble cast.

Darshan Thoogudeep, set to feature in Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, described the film as a real-life story set against the backdrop of a village. The narrative is anticipated to unfold based on compelling real-life incidents.