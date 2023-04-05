বুধবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep Likely to Campaign for BJP

Sources said the actor could also consider campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections and claim an MLC post later. (Photo: Twitter)
Sources said the actor could also consider campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections and claim an MLC post later.
Sources close to Sudeep said the actor will meet his family members on Wednesday morning to discuss whether he would join the BJP and jump into electoral politics or just campaign for the party

Karnataka Elections 2023

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is likely to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

He is likely to announce his plan on Wednesday at a press conference in the presence of CM Basavraj Bommai.

However, it is not yet clear if he will join the BJP and contest the elections. Sources close to Sudeep, say there is a meeting at the actor’s house at 10 am Wednesday to discuss with family members whether he would join the BJP and jump into electoral politics or just campaign for the party.

Sources said the actor could also consider campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections and claim an MLC post later. He is likely to seek an assembly ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

The actor will take the final decision after the meeting with his family members.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the ST community. He belongs to the Nayaka community which is the ST.

The BJP is yet to release its list of candidates for May 10 elections. CM Bommai has said that the BJP’s Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates.

He said the ruling party already has the survey report of each constituency but it has sought the opinion of each District Core Committee on shortlisted candidates.

“We will discuss the names recommended by the district committees during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 where the names will be finalised after discussion,” Bommai said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have already released their first list of candidates for the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to the state, has also put out its candidates’ list.

harish photo 2022
Harish Upadhya

Harish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengaluru. He is fluent in English, Kannada and Hindi. In 2014, he received tRead More



