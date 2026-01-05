Kannan Pattambi, Malayalam Actor And Production Controller, Dies At 62 | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 10:24 IST

Kannan Pattambi, respected actor and production controller in the Malayalam film industry, passed away at 62 in Kozhikode.

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi, who passed away late Sunday night after a prolonged health battle. Known for his behind-the-scenes contribution as much as his on-screen appearances, Pattambi was a familiar and respected figure in the industry for decades. His death was confirmed by his elder brother, filmmaker and actor Major Ravi.

Kannan Pattambi died at around 11:40 pm on January 4 while undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 62. The news of his passing was made public by Major Ravi through a social media post.

Confirming the death on Facebook, Major Ravi shared a photograph of his younger brother and wrote, “My dear brother, Kannan Pattambi, who was a film production controller, passed away at 11:41 PM last night. The funeral will be held at Pattambi’s home in Njangattiri today at 4 PM. My younger brother, Kannan Pattambi, has left for his heavenly abode. Om Shanti.”

Kannan Pattambi had a long association with the Malayalam film industry, working both as an actor and as a production controller on several notable projects. He frequently collaborated with Major Ravi, a former Indian Army officer turned filmmaker, who is known for directing films centred on military operations and national security.

Among the prominent projects he worked on was Mission 90 Days, a film based on Major Ravi’s personal experiences during the investigation into the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Kannan was involved in the film’s production and played a key role in its execution.

His career also included extensive work on films starring Mohanlal. He was associated with Pulimurugan, which made history as the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Over the years, Kannan Pattambi was part of 23 Malayalam films, including 12th Man, Karam Yodha, Kurukshetra, Black and Vettam.

In addition to acting, he served as the production controller for Kandahar (2010), a high-profile project starring Mohanlal and Amitabh Bachchan.

