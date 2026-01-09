Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Make Oscars 2026 Best Picture Eligibility List; Anupam Kher Reacts | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 22:10 IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the list of feature films eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards, and Indian cinema has made a notable mark. According to the official announcement, 317 feature films are eligible this year, out of which 201 titles qualify for the prestigious Best Picture race. Among them are Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi The Great.

In addition to these two high-profile titles, other Indian films featured on the eligibility list include M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family, the animated epic Mahavatar Narasimha, and Radhika Apte-starrer Sister Midnight. The inclusion highlights a diverse representation of Indian storytelling across genres, languages and formats on the global stage.

Indian Films Among Global Heavyweights

The eligibility list also includes several major Hollywood productions such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Superman, and Wicked: For Good. As per the Academy’s guidelines, to be eligible for consideration in the general entry categories, feature films must have opened in a commercial motion picture theatre in at least one of six US metropolitan areas between January 1 and December 31, 2025. They must also complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days at the same venue and have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

While eligibility does not guarantee a nomination, making it to the list is a significant first step in the Oscars journey, placing these films among a curated selection considered for the world’s most prestigious film awards.

Anupam Kher Calls It a ‘Huge Triumph’

Reacting to Tanvi The Great entering the eligibility list, Anupam Kher shared an emotional note expressing gratitude and pride. He wrote, “Oscar…. Best film….shortlist…. Tanvi The Great!!! Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the @theacademy!”

OSCAR…. BEST FILM….SHORTLIST…. TANVI THE GREAT!!! ❤️🤓🫡Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the… pic.twitter.com/k65GVlSAIB— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 9, 2026

He further added, “This also puts one in the category of the few very best in the business! Getting nominated and finally winning will be of course an ultimate feeling. BUT being in the list of top 200 films in the world finalised by the #98ThAcademyAwards committee is already a huge TRIUMPH for team #TanviTheGreat! We worked very hard!”

Reflecting on the film’s theatrical journey, Kher concluded, “And today having completed 100 Days in theatres and being shortlisted by #Oscar selection committee validates our be belief that hard work and sincerity always gets rewarded! Thank @theacademy for this AMAZING honour! We also love the tag of it being an INDIAN FILM! Jai Hind!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,”

Besides Kantara: Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great, the other Indian entries include the multilingual animated film Mahavatar Narasimha and Tamil title Tourist Family, directed by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth. Sister Midnight is a Hindi-language UK-India co-production, further underlining India’s expanding international footprint.

