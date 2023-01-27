শুক্রবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Enjoys Blissful Vacation with Bro Rakshit Shetty, Wife, Kids And Friends

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৩ ৬:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
rishab shetty


Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 17:41 IST

Rishab Shetty with wife Pragathi and daughter Raadya

Rishab Shetty with wife Pragathi and daughter Raadya

Kantara star Rishab Shetty took to Instagram to post pictures of his vacation with brother Rakshit Shetty, his wife and kids amidst the lush greens.

Rishab Shetty earned unparalleled love and fame through his mega-blockbuster pan-India film Kantara. The action-thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur had minted a lot at the Box Office apart from widespread positive reviews it accumulated. Thus, the Kannada actor and film-maker rightly deserves a break and that’s why he had jetted off to an undisclosed location along with Rakshit Shetty and a few of their industry friends. While Rakshit had teased some pictures from their getaway earlier, Rishab Shetty has now shared his collection with the fans.

On Friday, Rishab took to his Twitter handle to share a few snaps from his vacation that consisted of pictures of himself holding his daughter Raadya while posing with his wife Pragathi Shetty, a picture of his daughter looking bemused as she sat on Rakshit Shetty’s lap, a group selfie that featured actor Pramod Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and his wife Pragathi Shetty, accompanied by actress Sheetal Shetty and finally a snap of the whole gang sitting on the rocks in between a flowing river. Rishab wrote in the caption, “The tranquility amidst the lush greens, and the sheer joy of savouring it amidst your loved ones@rakshitshetty @isheetalshetty @Pramodshettyof1″.

Fans were happy to see them having the time of their lives. One of them tweeted out, “Happy vacation to shetty gang…😃” Another one wrote,

“Caption 200% correct 😍😍”. Someone else said, “Typical picture or a bachelor on trip with married friends and family. Playing with kids!” Another one stated, “Kantara 2 hero is ready!”

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More





Source link

