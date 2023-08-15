মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৩১শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Meets Salaar Director Prashanth Neel; Photos Go Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৫, ২০২৩ ৬:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
rishab


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:27 IST

Rishab Shetty meets director Prashanth Neel in Mengaluru.

Rishab Shetty meets director Prashanth Neel in Mengaluru.

Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel were in Mengaluru for their respective movies – Kantara 2 and Salaar.

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the nation in absolute wonder with its action-packed teaser. While the audience is constantly looking forward to hearing and watching more from this action-packed entertainer, we bring you a coincidence that recently occurred when the director Prashanth Neel met the Kantara star, Rishab Shetty.

The director of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel was shooting a small patch of the film in Mangaluru. Incidentally, Rishab Shetty was also in the city as he was finalizing the story of Kantara’s upcoming part. The actor decided to visit the director and their pictures from the sets have now surfaced on social media. Check out here:

img 1783
Rishab Shetty meets director Prashanth Neel in Mengaluru.
img 1780
Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel were in Mengaluru for their respective movies – Kantara 2 and Salaar.

Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.

On the other hand, the shooting of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 is likely to begin soon. The film’s prequel was announced in February this year. Back then, Shetty shared that what the audience was was actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next will be Kantara’s prequel. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year,” he had said. Kantara 2 is rumoured to hit theatres next year.

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

hilsa 6 1
টন টন পেল্লাই সাইজের ইলিশ! সর্ষে থেকে ভাঁপা! ইলিশ উৎসবে পর্যটকদের ভিড় সুন্দরবনে Ilish Machh Sundarban ilish Festival in Full swing as people rushing to celebrate Bengals favourite monsoon flavor – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ATOKNEWS 2
সাঈদীর গায়েবি জানাজা কেন্দ্র করে দফায় দফায় সংঘর্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1692101222 photo
Chris Woakes bags ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 1 50
চায়ের সঙ্গে এই খাবারগুলি খেলেই শরীরের সাঙ্ঘাতিক সর্বনাশ! জানুন পুষ্টিবিদের মতfoods to be avoided with tea to prevent harmful effects – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Blood Donate

রক্তদানে মানবদেহে যেসব উপকার হয়

 1677882305 photo

Medvedev ends Djokovic run to book Dubai final with Rublev | Tennis News

 1617674903 rahul gandhi

BJP Hits Out at Rahul’s ‘Mindless Blabbering’ against PM Modi

 wm Photo Branding 1 80

শামসুল আরেফীনের ৯৮ নিবন্ধ প্রকাশ করেছে এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটি

 bjp panchayat poll candidates in safe haven in kolkata

‘Don’t Tell Them Where We Are’: BJP Creates ‘Safe Havens’ for Panchayat Poll Picks Who Are Afraid to Go Home

 DSE CSE

মঙ্গলবার সূচকের পতন পুঁজিবাজারে | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 munmun dhamecha

Accused Munmun Dhamecha Moves HC Seeking Modification of Bail Conditions

 3 1

সিএপিএম অ্যাডাভাইজরির মালিকানায় সিভিসি ফাইন্যান্স – Corporate Sangbad

 Hotstar 3

Disney Hotstar: সিরিয়াল থেকে সিনেমা, Disney+Hotstar ভরসা? এবার মাথায় হাত গ্রাহকদের! কী বদল আনল জানুন

 IMG 20220417 WA0000

কুমারখালীতে বিভিন্ন চার্চে ইস্টার সানডে উদযাপন