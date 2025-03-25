Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ মার্চ ২০২৫
  /  বিনোদন

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of ‘Sex Trafficking’, Calls Kardashians ‘Sex Workers’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৫, ২০২৫ ৮:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of being a “sex trafficker” and dragged the entire Kardashian family in a shocking X rant.

Kim Kardashian was previously married to Kanye West.

Kanye West is back in the headlines with explosive allegations against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Despite being separated for years, the drama between Kim and Kanye, who share four children, seems far from over. This time, Kanye has taken things to a whole new level by accusing Kim of being a “sex trafficker.”

In a now-deleted rant posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye alleged that his children might be part of a “child sex trafficking ring.” His post, written in all caps, read, “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don’t like that Tw*gs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from Twigs. Its f*** all you n*****. My soul is black. And watch y’all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”

Kanye didn’t stop at Kim. He also targeted Kris Jenner, claiming she played a pivotal role in the infamous Kim-Kanye sex tape leak. “The grandmother signed for the sex tape,” he wrote, suggesting Kris was involved in orchestrating the scandal.

Taking things a step further, Kanye went on to label the entire Kardashian family as “sex workers,” adding that they “sex traffic all of the Black children they strategically produce.”

These bombshell allegations come just as Kanye passionately called for the release of disgraced record mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Diddy, whose career is now in tatters, was arrested in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial, scheduled for May 5.

While Kanye’s statements have sparked a fresh wave of controversy, many fans and critics alike are questioning the legitimacy of his claims, with some dismissing his rants as yet another episode of erratic behaviour. However, his remarks have reignited heated debates around the Kardashians, Diddy’s case, and Hollywood’s darker underbelly.

