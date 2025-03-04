Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Fully Naked Again After Grammys Controversy; Fans Shocked

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৫ ১১:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

While Bianca Censori has never shied away from bold fashion, she has become even more daring in recent months.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Bianca Censori isn’t letting Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, steal the spotlight without making her own mark. The model-turned-actress returned to social media on Monday, March 4, nearly two weeks after teasing a preview of her debut film. This time, she posted another barely-safe-for-work snapshot, wearing nothing but high heels.

The photo appears to be from the same shoot as her previous one, where she lay naked in the dark to promote “her first feature film shot in Japan directed by Vanessa Beecroft, produced by [Kanye West],” as West described it.

In the latest image, Censori sits in a well-lit room with sheer white curtains covering full-length windows behind her. She positions her leg at an angle, using her upper arm and thigh to maintain modesty while adjusting her heel. Her blonde hair obscures her face, but the Polaroid-style image and aesthetic align with her husband’s signature visuals.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Fans flooded the comments with admiration. “Are we in heaven?” one wrote. Another called her a “DIVA.” However, some were shocked to see her posing nude again, especially after the backlash from her Grammys red carpet appearance.

While Censori has never shied away from bold fashion, she has become even more daring in recent months. Her nearly nude look at the 2025 Grammys drew widespread controversy, yet she continues to embrace her risqué aesthetic.

Meanwhile, rumors of trouble in her marriage to Kanye West have been circulating. Reports claimed the couple was headed for divorce just days after her Grammys appearance. However, their longtime rep has shut down the speculation.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press,” their rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

He further dismissed the claims, adding, “Is this the fifth or the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

For now, it seems Censori and West are very much together—despite the internet frenzy surrounding them.

