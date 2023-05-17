বুধবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৩ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Kapil Sharma REACTS As Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Her Relationship Status On His Show; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৭, ২০২৩ ৯:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
kapil nushrratt


Kapil Sharma makes Nushrratt Bharuccha go ROFL with his hilarious questions.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be seen promoting their recently released movie Chatrapathi on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Bhagyashree will be gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be promoting their film Chatrapathi, which recently hit theatres. In a recent promo of the show, Kapil can be seen asking Nushrratt about her relationship status.

“Meine aapke naam mein ek baat notice kii, dheere dheere r double ho gaya, t bhi double ho gaya, khali spelling hi double huyi hai ya aap bhi double huyi ho?” he asks and leaves everyone in splits. While Nushrratt could not also hold her laughter, she clarifies that she is not dating anybody and adds that she is single. “Kapil, mein abhi bhi bohot single hi hu,” she says. Reacting to this, Kapil adds, “Bohot achhi baat hai, keep it up!” Watch the hilarious promo of the upcoming episode here:

Talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Chatrapathi, it is directed by VV Vinayak and written by V Vijayendra Prasad. The original film starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and was released in 2005. “Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film,” Sreenivas had said before the film’s release.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



