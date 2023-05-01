Karan Asks SRK Who Deepika Will Save from Drowning- Him Or Ranveer; Latter Says ‘Naked Ocean Mein…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar share a close bond. The duo have worked together in several hit films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan among many others. Time and again, they indulge in fun banters, which are loved by fans. Having said that, the stars were seen pulling each other’s leg at an award ceremony back in 2018. Deepika Padukone also happened to be a part of the same.

An old video of the same has gone viral now. Deepika, Shah Rukh, as well as Karan were present on the stage. Karan then asks Shah Rukh, “Agar aap aur Ranveer Singh dono doob rhe hai, toh Deepika kisko bachaegi,” Shah Rukh then asks back, “Pehle tu bata, mai aur Ranveer nange ocean mein saath kyun nahayenge. Karan then responds, ‘Situation Mera hai, mere situation mein dono ladke hi nahayenge’. Deepika then laughs it off along with the duo.

Watch the video here :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film slated for a theatrical release for July 28, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer with romance and comedy.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand, was last seen in Pathaan which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. He will next bee seen Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Deepika was also last seen in Pathaan. Next, she will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here