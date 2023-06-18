রবিবার , ১৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Deol Holds Wife Drisha Close As They Make First Appearance As ‘Mr and Mrs’

জুন ১৮, ২০২৩ ১০:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
reception


Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:02 IST

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya for their reception

Karan was looking dapper in black colour formals and Drisha looked beautiful in beige colour gown.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married today in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their wedding picture has been trending on social media. And today in the evening they made their first public appearance as a married couple. The reception function is expected to be attended by many celebrities.

Karan was looking dapper in black colour formals and Drisha opted for a beige colour gown. She was looking beautiful in shimmer makeup and left her hair open. Both were seen smiling for the camera as they pose. Earlier in the evening, Karan shared his wedding pictures on social media and it was nothing less than any fairy tale. He wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol also shared the same pictures and wished the couple. Sunny Deol and his second son were also seen distributing sweets to the media.

Take a look here:

whatsapp image 2023 06 18 at 21.50.55
whatsapp image 2023 06 18 at 21.41.21
whatsapp image 2023 06 18 at 21.41.21 1

For the wedding, Karan looked handsome in a cream sherwani and a turban, while the bride Drisha wore a red lehenga. She wore She wore a gold necklace and a large mangtika as well. Prior to their wedding ceremony, the couple could be seen in the first photo sitting around the holy fire. She decided to round off her outfit with a few accessories. As part of their wedding customs, they can be seen wearing stylish varmalas.

During the pre-wedding festivities, Karan and Drisha had a great time. The Deols were joined by Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra, Sunny, Abhay, and Bobby all delivered fantastic performances that ignited their fans. Sunny was costumed as Gadar’s Tara Singh. While Bobby performed a passionate dance to his song Humko Sirf Tumse with his wife Tania Deol.

On the work front, Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He will be next seen in ‘Apne 2’, so-starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.



