Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor Rally Behind Alia Bhatt for Invasion of Privacy

On Tuesday evening, Alia Bhatt accused a publication of invasion of privacy after photos of her in her living room were posted on social media. The actress said she spotted two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with cameras aimed at her. Soon after Alia called them out on Instagram, several other Bollywood celebs spoke up in her support, criticising the paparazzi for crossing lines.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who had faced a similar incident two years ago when a video of Virat Kohli’s hotel room was also leaked, shared Alia’s story and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Alia, posted, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are always accommodating. But there has to be a limit. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes. This is not about actors or celebrities, it is basic human right!”

Arjun Kapoor echoed Karan Johar’s sentiments and said this is nothing short of stalking. He wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second… Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also posted a long note on Instagram, saying, “So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person – this would be considered harassment and a complete assualt on privacy.”

Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also shared her story and said, “This is not right!”

Earlier in the evening, Alia had shared the photos of her saying that it was gross invasion of her privacy and had tagged the Mumbai police. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice,” Alia wrote.

