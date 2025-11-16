রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News ‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News এইচএসসির খাতা চ্যালেঞ্জে ঢাকা বোর্ডে জিপিএ-৫ পেলেন ২০১ জন Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli | Telugu Cinema News ২০২৬ সালে পবিত্র ঈদুল ফিতরের সম্ভাব্য তারিখ জানাল আরব আমিরাত
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli | Telugu Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli | Telugu Cinema News


Last Updated:

Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra in no time went viral among fans. Celebrities also praised the teaser

font
Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli

Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu stunned in the first look poster of his upcoming film, Varanasi. Karan Johar has joined the growing chorus of praise for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, calling the first-look poster “Epic.” A mega event was organised in Hyderabad, which was attended by the stars.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared the poster and wrote, “Epic…. One and only SS Rajamouli.” On Saturday, the first look poster of Mahesh Babu was released. Fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look poster was also shared.

Take a look here:

Mahesh Babu’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

A massive screen was set up at the Ramoji Film City for the announcement of the official title of the film, along with the first look. Several videos on social media show Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra being displayed on the huge screen. The powerful teaser shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title.

Priyanka Chopra And Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’

A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Priyanka Chopra from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar. Meanwhile, the makers earlier shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose striking portrayal of Kumbha sent social media into a frenzy.

The film is being described as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. Earlier, a report by The Citizen from Tanzania claimed that the film revolves around a “rugged explorer” who is fighting an enemy to protect the world. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills,” the synopsis of the movie, as quoted by the Tanzanian media portal, said.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published:

November 16, 2025, 10:21 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News

Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News

Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News

Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News

ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত

ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ

২০২৬ সালে পবিত্র ঈদুল ফিতরের সম্ভাব্য তারিখ জানাল আরব আমিরাত

২০২৬ সালে পবিত্র ঈদুল ফিতরের সম্ভাব্য তারিখ জানাল আরব আমিরাত

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News

Gujarati Actress Niilam Paanchal’s Cab Driver Abuses And Threatens Her, Ahmedabad Cops Step In | Regional Cinema News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST