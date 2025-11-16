Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 10:21 IST

Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra in no time went viral among fans. Celebrities also praised the teaser

Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli

Mahesh Babu stunned in the first look poster of his upcoming film, Varanasi. Karan Johar has joined the growing chorus of praise for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, calling the first-look poster “Epic.” A mega event was organised in Hyderabad, which was attended by the stars.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared the poster and wrote, “Epic…. One and only SS Rajamouli.” On Saturday, the first look poster of Mahesh Babu was released. Fans have been eagerly waiting for it. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look poster was also shared.

Take a look here:

Mahesh Babu’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

A massive screen was set up at the Ramoji Film City for the announcement of the official title of the film, along with the first look. Several videos on social media show Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra being displayed on the huge screen. The powerful teaser shows him holding a trishul, covered in blood and riding a bull. The film also seems to be a time-travel adventure, with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter appearing at the end of the teaser. The screen then displays ‘SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi,’ officially confirming it as the film’s title.

Priyanka Chopra And Prithviraj Sukumaran’s First Look From SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’

A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Priyanka Chopra from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar. Meanwhile, the makers earlier shared the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose striking portrayal of Kumbha sent social media into a frenzy.

The film is being described as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. Earlier, a report by The Citizen from Tanzania claimed that the film revolves around a “rugged explorer” who is fighting an enemy to protect the world. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills,” the synopsis of the movie, as quoted by the Tanzanian media portal, said.

Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g…Read More Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media. A post-g… Read More

First Published: November 16, 2025, 10:21 IST