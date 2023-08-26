শনিবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking This Question From Kriti Sanon; Anupam Kher Upset For This Reason?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৬, ২০২৩ ২:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
karan johar kriti sanon anupam kher


Karan Johar brutally trolled for asking this question from Kriti Sanon. Anupam Kher upset after Allu Arjun wins National Film award for Pushpa?

Karan Johar brutally trolled for asking this question from Kriti Sanon. Anupam Kher upset after Allu Arjun wins National Film award for Pushpa?

Karan Johar got trolled for asking Kriti Sanon a question related to Alia Bhatt. Anupam Kher is upset after Allu Arjun wins the National Film award?

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the National Award for Best Actress on Thursday, August 24. While Kriti won the prestigious award for the Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi, Alia bagged it for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after the announcement was made, a clip from Kriti Sanon’s appearance on Koffee With Karan started doing rounds on the internet in which Karan asked her if she ever felt jealous of Alia Bhatt’s achievements or if she had accepted Alia as the “best actor in the country”.

For More: Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking Kriti Sanon If She Is Jealous of ‘Country’s Best Actor’ Alia Bhatt

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24. Hours after the announcement, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed happiness. However, he also mentioned that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for this movie. For the unversed, the Best Actor National Award has been given to Allu Arjun for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

For More: Anupam Kher Upset As Allu Arjun Wins National Award? Veteran Actor Says ‘Would’ve Loved…’

Kusha Kapila has finally reacted to rumours claiming she is dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all such rumours. She shared that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too.

For More: Kusha Kapila BREAKS SILENCE On Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours Months After Divorce: ‘Meri Mummy…’

Model-actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced on their social media accounts that they have happily welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They revealed their daughter’s name, Aura, and wrote that their family now feels whole.

For More: Hazel Keech And Yuvraj Singh Welcome Their Second Child, Baby Girl Aura; See Photo

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is indeed the next big entertainment phenomenon of Indian cinema that has kept the audience excitement up on the edge with its prevue, songs, and posters. With almost everything set on a large scale, Jawan is all set to release on an even massive scale worldwide. It’s quite evident with the fact that the film is set for its grand screening at the world’s largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

For More: SRK’s Jawan To Create History By Getting Screened At World’s Largest IMAX In Germany; Details Inside.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm 3rd Death Anniversary of A B M Mohiuddin 15 12 2020 1
‘চট্টগ্রাম এলিভেটেড এক্সপ্রেসওয়ে’ হচ্ছে মহিউদ্দিনের নামে
বাংলাদেশ
1692996612 photo
IBSA World Games: It’s India vs Pakistan in the men’s final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
1 WlEgaw6OMVpsgukTuhjggA 4
Skin Care Tips | Vitamin E Capsule:  ভিটামিন ই ক্যাপসুল ত্বকের সব সমস্যার সমাধান! যৌবন থাকবে টান-টান! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
karan johar kriti sanon anupam kher
Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking This Question From Kriti Sanon; Anupam Kher Upset For This Reason?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1658189821 photo

Mairaj Khan creates history, becomes first Indian to win skeet gold at ISSF World Cup | More sports News

 pinarayi vijayan 1

Kerala Govt Does Not Interfere in Appointing VCs for Varsities, Guv Has Freedom: CM Vijayan

 sagor vai 27may

[১] কানাডায় বাংলাদেশি ব্র্যান্ড: গুণগত মানের দিকে নজর দেয়ার তাগিদ

 saba hrithik

Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured GF Saba Azad Reveals Her Ideal Date, Way To Win Her Heart In Old Interview

 modi anupam

বিরোধিতার পর এবার ড্যামেজ কন্ট্রোল! মোদি সরকারের কাজে কী বললেন অনুপম?– News18 Bangla

 untitled design 2022 10 31t170642.219

Satyendar Jain Moves Court for Direction to Tihar Officials to Give Him Food as Per Religious Beliefs

 Google Pixel 6A

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale google pixel 6a will be at its lowest ever-price-of-rs-27699

 alia ranbir wedding kgf 2 review

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Prep In Full Swing; KGF 2 First Review Praises Yash, Sanjay Dutt

 mamla

শৈলকুপা সাব-রেজিস্ট্রার, দলিল লেখকসহ ১৯ জনের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 image 257029 1625367770

প্রখ্যাত কালজয়ী গীতিকার ফজল-এ-খোদা ইন্তেকাল করেছেন