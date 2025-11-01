Karan Johar Heads To Alibaug Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Ajith Kumar Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Rally | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 21:55 IST

Farah Khan and Karan Johar travel to Alibaug via M2M ferry for Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash. In other news, Ajith Kumar reacted to the tragic Karur stampede at Vijay’s rally.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday is shaping up to be nothing short of a royal affair. The superstar is all set to ring in the milestone at his luxurious Alibaug residence, and as expected, the guest list is pure star power. Among the first to head out for the celebrations were SRK’s closest friends and longtime collaborators, Farah Khan and Karan Johar. The duo took the M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug, turning their commute into a mini adventure. Farah shared a fun video from their ride on Instagram, capturing the two friends in their signature banter mode.

Actor and politician Vijay’s rally turned tragic after about 41 people died as a stampede occurred in Karur. Now, actor Ajith Kumar has talked about the stampede incident and blamed not Vijay but everyone, including the media, for the heart-wrenching tragedy. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ajith talked about the incident and said, “I want to take this in the right spirit, and I don’t want to put anyone down, but there is so much happening in Tamil Nadu today. The Karur stampede that happened — that individual (Vijay) is not responsible; we are all responsible. Even the media has a part to play in this.”

Diljit Dosanjh found himself at the centre of controversy after a Khalistani outfit issued threats against him for showing respect to Amitabh Bachchan. The incident occurred following the release of a promotional clip from the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC), which aired on October 31. A day before the episode’s telecast, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani group, targeted Dosanjh over a promotional video that showed him touching Bachchan’s feet. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun subsequently issued a warning to the singer, threatening to disrupt his upcoming concert in Australia scheduled for November 1. In the wake of the controversy, Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a cryptic but pointed clarification. Without directly addressing the threats, he explained that his participation in the show was driven by social concerns rather than self-promotion.

Malaika Arora recently visited Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds to attend a concert by Enrique Iglesias. While several videos of the actress enjoying have made their way to social media, it’s one specific clip that has the rumour mill churning some spicy gossip. A video of Malaika interacting with a mystery guy while dancing at the concert has raised eyebrows, with Reddit already on the bandwagon to churn out some gossip.

Actor Allu Sirish, younger brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, has exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika in an intimate ceremony held on October 31. The event, steeped in Telugu traditions, was attended by family members and close friends from the Telugu film fraternity. The star-studded guest list featured Allu Arjun and his family, Chiranjeevi with his loved ones, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who came to bless the happy couple.

