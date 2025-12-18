বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Karan Johar Is Looking Forward To Aditya Dhar’s Next After Dhurandhar: ‘More Power To Him’ | Bollywood News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Calling Aditya Dhar “the man of the moment,” Karan Johar wished him continued success and more power going forward.

Karan Johar praised Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar's box office success.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his excitement about director Aditya Dhar’s next directorial venture, following the impressive success of his film “Dhurandhar.”

Addressing the media at India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) event, the director praised Aditya saying he thoroughly enjoyed Dhurandhar and was delighted by its massive box office success as well as the widespread appreciation it received. Karan added that he is eagerly looking forward to seeing what Dhar takes up next. The filmmaker also congratulated the entire cast and crew for their efforts, singling out performances by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

Calling Aditya Dhar “the man of the moment,” Karan Johar wished him continued success and more power going forward. He stated, “I love the film and I am very very elated with its success, its massive box office success and its appreciation and acclaim and I look forward to what Aditya Dhar does next. I want to congratulate the entire cast and crew of that film. Ranveer Singh, extraordinary Akshay, you know, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, like everybody associated and Aditya Dhar is the man of the moment and more power to him.”

The 53-year-old filmmaker has been raving about Ranveer Singh’s action-packed film both in public and on social media. A few days ago, Karan had shared a poster of Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh and wrote, “OUTSTANDING!!!!! So much respect for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Shashwat Sachdeva (my favourite ranveersingh performance). Congratulations to the entire cast and crew and to officialjiostudios.”

Released on December 5, “Dhurandhar” stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

December 18, 2025, 13:17 IST

