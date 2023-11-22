বুধবার , ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar On Being Asked How To Bring The Passion And Artistry In Filmmaking: ‘I Feel Responsible…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 10 15t154842.025 2023 10 a899f8e7bb33fc48ecb08fec9de99fc5


Karan Johar's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar’s last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan Johar recently spoke about how filmmaking has changed over the years.

Karan Johar recently spoke about how filmmaking has changed over the years. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, he said that filmmaking is now only about money.

Quoting Karan from a 2012, Anupama Chopra read out an excerpt and posed a question to him. The excerpt read: “It was like an artist putting—if you go back to the fifties—like an artist putting brush to palette. Didn’t know where he was going, was just passionate about the outcome, that’s the way all these filmmakers… they painted palettes with conviction, passion and love. All that is diminished and depleted today, all that is just like box office weekend, 100 crore turnover, actor fees, what comes after all that, it’s no longer about that light in the frame, that performer, the glint in the eye, that beat of sound in the music, that expression of love and intensity, that hold of the man and woman, it’s all out of the window, it’s not there anymore.” She asked how can one bring back this passion.

To this, Karan said, “I don’t know how to start this movement. I don’t know where to start it. I have been a victim of this movement and I have also been responsible for it. We have all succumbed to the system, we have all become ‘What’s the budget’, ‘What is the recovery fee’, ‘What is the satellite fee’. We have become accountants – we have not become filmmakers. Back in the day, people sold their homes. Way back later, we had to sell a flat of ours when my father gave a film in a film called Muqaddar Ka Faisla. We sold a house to recover the money we had lost to financers. Will people do that today? Will you sell a home to make a film? I don’t know how to bring that passion back. I feel guilty, yet I feel responsible.”

shreyanka mugshot 2023 11 8ef8dd88a71f919244a2d2ecf14e4f84
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fotojet 2023 10 15t154842.025 2023 10 a899f8e7bb33fc48ecb08fec9de99fc5 16x9
Karan Johar On Being Asked How To Bring The Passion And Artistry In Filmmaking: ‘I Feel Responsible…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm samaltman1 800x420
ওপেনএআই-তে ফিরলেন স্যাম অল্টম্যান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231122 WA0006
শ্যামনগরে দুর্যোগ ব্যবস্থাপনা বিষয়ে দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231122 WA0005
চট্টগ্রামে অবরোধ চলাকালে বিএনপির মিছিল, ১০ জন গ্রেফতার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
navya 168993455016x9

Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda On Business: ‘I Come From A Community Of Strong Women’

 wm bsl 1

অসাম্প্রদায়িক-শোষণমুক্ত দেশ গড়তে লড়াই করবে ছাত্রলীগ

 sara bikini 2023 11 e025b5b5dc978ef119a060b0a63e24ad 16x9

Sara Ali Khan Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Washboard Abs, Hot Photo In A Swimsuit Goes Viral

 wm Jiauddin bablu

জাপা মহাসচিব জিয়াউদ্দিন বাবলুর দাফন সম্পন্ন

 wm DUJ Election 29 March 2022

ডিইউজে’র সভাপতি সোহেল, সম্পাদক আকতার

 trumps ecommerce ecommerce barta

নতুন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া প্লাটফর্ম ‘ট্রুথ সোশ্যাল’ আনছেন ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প

 received 873568903578388

রোহিঙ্গাদের নিয়ে বিশ্বব্যাংকের প্রস্তাব সমর্থন যোগ্য নয় : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 received 3353538724858502

কর্ণফুলী এলাকা কুখ্যাত মাদক ব্যবসায়ী কানা সাবের গ্রেফতার

 daraz 11 sell ecommerce ecommerce barta

দারাজ ১১.১১ ক্যাম্পেইনে ২২ ঘন্টায় ১৭০ কোটি টাকার পন্য বিক্রি

 New Project 54 169212435416x9

বাড়িতে তৈরি ইডলি কিছুতেই দোকানের মতো নরম হচ্ছে না? রইল গোপন টিপসIdli Making Tips how to make soft idli like shops at home – News18 Bangla