Karan Johar On Being Asked How To Bring The Passion And Artistry In Filmmaking: ‘I Feel Responsible…’

Karan Johar recently spoke about how filmmaking has changed over the years. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, he said that filmmaking is now only about money.

Quoting Karan from a 2012, Anupama Chopra read out an excerpt and posed a question to him. The excerpt read: “It was like an artist putting—if you go back to the fifties—like an artist putting brush to palette. Didn’t know where he was going, was just passionate about the outcome, that’s the way all these filmmakers… they painted palettes with conviction, passion and love. All that is diminished and depleted today, all that is just like box office weekend, 100 crore turnover, actor fees, what comes after all that, it’s no longer about that light in the frame, that performer, the glint in the eye, that beat of sound in the music, that expression of love and intensity, that hold of the man and woman, it’s all out of the window, it’s not there anymore.” She asked how can one bring back this passion.

To this, Karan said, “I don’t know how to start this movement. I don’t know where to start it. I have been a victim of this movement and I have also been responsible for it. We have all succumbed to the system, we have all become ‘What’s the budget’, ‘What is the recovery fee’, ‘What is the satellite fee’. We have become accountants – we have not become filmmakers. Back in the day, people sold their homes. Way back later, we had to sell a flat of ours when my father gave a film in a film called Muqaddar Ka Faisla. We sold a house to recover the money we had lost to financers. Will people do that today? Will you sell a home to make a film? I don’t know how to bring that passion back. I feel guilty, yet I feel responsible.”