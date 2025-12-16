Karan Johar Over The Moon As Homebound Makes Oscars 2026 Shortlist: ‘Dreams Come True’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 05:00 IST

Karan Johar celebrates Homebound’s Oscars 2026 shortlist, calling the Neeraj Ghaywan film a dream journey from Cannes to the Academy Awards.

Homebound is bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating a landmark moment as Homebound has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film’s inclusion on the prestigious list was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 16, placing it among 15 films from around the world still in contention.

Starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound has already enjoyed a celebrated festival run, and its Oscars recognition marks another major milestone for the team.

Karan Johar reacts to Homebound’s Oscars moment

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar shared a screenshot of the official shortlist and poured his heart out in a long, emotional note. He wrote, “I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards…….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in.”

Johar’s reaction resonated strongly with fans and industry insiders, many of whom congratulated the team for carrying Indian cinema to one of the world’s biggest stages. The producer has often spoken about backing stories that challenge convention, and Homebound stands as one of Dharma’s most critically acclaimed projects in recent years.

From Cannes acclaim to global recognition

Ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese came on board as an executive producer. In his official statement, Scorsese said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

Homebound tells the story of Chandan and Shoaib, two friends navigating deep-rooted societal injustices related to caste and religion. Their bond is put to the test as the COVID-19 pandemic alters the course of their lives, adding emotional and social complexity to the narrative.

