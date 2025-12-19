Karan Johar Recalls His Journey With Homebound As Film Gets Shortlisted For Oscars 2026 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 15:36 IST

The movie had captivated audiences across the country with its captivating story, societal issues, and emotional depth.

Homebound stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa’s Homebound has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2026. The movie had captivated audiences across the country with its captivating story, societal issues, and emotional depth. Karan Johar, who produced the fil,m is quite happy about the new feat and hopes for it to be successful on the international level.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Johar said, “I don’t think words can describe what I feel. From the very beginning, this film has been such an overwhelming journey for us. I remember when we got the call when we had been selected at Cannes, I had screamed loudly in joy. I did the same on Tuesday night!” But Karan added that he is aware of how tough the competition is. Homebound is one of fifteen unique films. It makes him proud to have his name associated with such an important and relevant picture.

Homebound Competes With Global Releases

Homebound is shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The International Feature Film shortlist includes movies from across the globe, including Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab and India’s Academy members from all branches take part in preliminary voting, which requires viewing the eligible films. Members who participate in the final nomination phase must watch all 15 shortlisted films before voting.

Homebound is set in a northern Indian hamlet and follows two childhood friends as they strive to pass the national police exam, a career path that could provide them with dignity and stability. As they get closer to their goal, disappointment and disillusionment put a strain on their strong friendship.

