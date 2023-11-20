Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan Launch Ae Watan Mere Watan’s New Motion Poster At IFFI 2023; Watch Video

Earlier in January, ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, the first-look Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan was released. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Now, Karan has released a new motion poster of the film.

Karan took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share Sara’s new motion poster for the film featuring her speaking into a microphone. He wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ️ #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin.”

Karan and Sara attended the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday to release the film’s new poster. The latest poster transports us to a bygone era where we see a tense, yet extremely focused, young girl speaking into a radio-like device in a dimly lit room.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation in India’s freedom struggle.

“As an actor, and more importantly, as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” Sara Ali Khan said earlier, sharing her excitement about playing this role.