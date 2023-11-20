সোমবার , ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan Launch Ae Watan Mere Watan’s New Motion Poster At IFFI 2023; Watch Video

নভেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
karan sara 2023 11 0cbc29dd96315ad13ea2098e0b42a87d


Karan and Sara at IFFI 2023.

Karan and Sara at IFFI 2023.

Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were at IFFI 2023 to unveil the new poster of their upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Earlier in January, ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, the first-look Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan was released. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a thriller-drama inspired by true events and will see Sara Ali Khan play the character of a valiant freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Now, Karan has released a new motion poster of the film.

Karan took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share Sara’s new motion poster for the film featuring her speaking into a microphone. He wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ️ #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin.”

Karan and Sara attended the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday to release the film’s new poster. The latest poster transports us to a bygone era where we see a tense, yet extremely focused, young girl speaking into a radio-like device in a dimly lit room.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation in India’s freedom struggle.

“As an actor, and more importantly, as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” Sara Ali Khan said earlier, sharing her excitement about playing this role.

