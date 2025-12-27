Karan Johar Says He ‘Peaked at 28’ After Directing Amitabh Bachchan And Working With Lata Mangeshkar | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 22:00 IST

Karan Johar opens up about feeling he peaked at 28 after working with Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, calling it a defining career moment.

Karan Johar recently reflected on what he calls the biggest high of his career—directing Amitabh Bachchan and hearing Lata Mangeshkar sing for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham—admitting he feels he “peaked” at just 28.

Karan Johar has never hidden his deep reverence for Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie. Over the years, he has often spoken about how the film shaped his understanding of casting, scale, and emotional storytelling. That admiration eventually found expression in his second directorial venture, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a film whose very title nodded to Chopra’s classic while bringing together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one cinematic roof.

In a recent conversation shared on the YouTube channel of Manyavar, Johar reflected on why the 2001 blockbuster continues to stand as the emotional and creative high point of his career.

Directing Amitabh Bachchan at 28: “I Felt Sick With Stress”

Looking back, Johar admitted that directing Amitabh Bachchan at the age of 28 felt almost unreal.

“There were kind of two times that happened to me, on separate occasions. One was when I directed Mr Bachchan for the first time,” he said.

The experience, he recalled, was overwhelming rather than empowering.

“Amit uncle is somebody like, I touch his feet when I meet him. So I’m like, I can’t believe I’m directing him. I felt sick the day I was directing him because I was so stressed. And how do you tell Amitabh Bachchan what to do? Like, you should just say, ‘Sir, just do what you do. Who am I to say?’”

When Lata Mangeshkar Sang for His Film: “I Was Just Weeping”

The second defining moment for Johar came when legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s title track.

“And the other was when Lata ji sang. Both of these happened on my second feature film. I was 28 years old, and I was like, man, this is my entire childhood unravelling in front of me,” he said.

Recalling the recording session, Johar described an emotional breakdown he still remembers vividly.

“Lata ji singing the title track, I was sitting at the console and just weeping. Like, I was just weeping. Because she’s my entire childhood. She really is. I’m obsessed with her.”

“I Think I Peaked at 28″

Johar admitted that these two experiences left him feeling like he had already reached a summit most filmmakers only dream of.

“I was like, how can I, how can I go beyond this? And I still don’t think I have. You know, I think I peaked. Like, this could be your peak. I think I peaked at 28.”

Why a Film Like K3G Is Nearly Impossible Today

In a separate interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Johar reflected on how assembling a cast of that magnitude would be nearly impossible in today’s industry.

“It is very difficult,” he said, adding that even films like War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, are considered rare exceptions.

“To bring two lead actors and actresses together in one film is just difficult today.”

He explained that beyond creative ambition, practical hurdles have multiplied.

“You are fighting so many people. Firstly, actors themselves have their own strategies, ideologies, and thoughts. Then there are people advising them.”

Rising Costs and a Tough Box Office Reality

Johar also addressed the financial challenges that now dominate big-scale filmmaking.

“Today, firstly, the remuneration levels will go crazy, they all will be unaffordable. Everyone wants an arm and a leg, without realizing that the box office is the tough and challenging part of our existence.”

Calling for collective introspection, he added,

“We need to come together to sort this situation out. We need to head towards a purple patch, and right now, the patch is far from purple.”

