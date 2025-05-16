Karan Johar Says He’ll Keep Launching Star Kids: ‘Am I The Face Of Bollywood Hate?’

Last Updated: May 16, 2025, 00:07 IST

Karan Johar addresses trolling for launching star kids and defends his support for outsiders and talent beyond Bollywood lineage.

Karan Johar opens up about the ‘nepotism’ tag.

Karan Johar has once again addressed the long-standing nepotism debate and the criticism he frequently faces for launching star kids. In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker opened up about being labelled “the face of Bollywood hate” and clarified his stance on working with industry insiders and outsiders alike.

Speaking about the backlash to Nadaaniyan, which marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan said he’s often trolled for producing the film, but his work with outsiders rarely gets acknowledged. “Cinema intellectuals will gush about anybody else but if it’s Dharma Productions, they will say nothing,” he said, before adding that his collaborations with director Neeraj Ghaywan, who is not from the film industry, often go unnoticed. Karan had previously backed Ghaywan’s Ajeeb Daastaans and is producing his upcoming project Homebound.

Commenting on the amount of criticism Nadaaniyan received, Karan said, “Hating on Nadaaniyan became fashionable. The more you hate on it, the more videos you put out, the more engagement you will get. People are loving nepo kid bashing and I am like ‘move on.’”

He also shared how random negativity often comes his way, even from people he doesn’t know. “There are people who come now on podcasts, and I noticed, out of the blue, they’ll ask, ‘what do you think about Karan Johar?’ I mean, why? But that person also had an opinion. ‘No, I don’t want to meet him.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know you.’ So this is a random podcast. Random podcast, random question, random answer. None of it has any relevance with my life. I don’t know anyone.”

Karan addressed the perception that Dharma Productions favours only star kids and firmly denied it. “It is not true. Come look at our roster,” he said. He added that he will continue to work with star kids if he believes in their talent. “Am I the face of Bollywood hate and if I am then ‘thank you’ for giving me this elevation. But do I deserve it? I don’t think so.”

First Published: