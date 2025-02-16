Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh Khan Made His Films Big Overseas: ‘He Is Not Just A Star, He Is An Emotion’

Last Updated: February 16, 2025, 21:56 IST

Karan Johar credits Shah Rukh Khan for his films’ global success, calling him an emotion that the whole world celebrates.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s cinematic partnership began with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, marking the director’s debut and becoming a global phenomenon. Their collaboration continued with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho, solidifying their reputation as a powerhouse duo. Over the years, Karan Johar has credited SRK for his international success, acknowledging the superstar’s unparalleled influence in making Bollywood a global brand.

In a recent episode of Game Changers, Karan reflected on his overseas popularity, attributing it entirely to Shah Rukh Khan. He emphasized that SRK’s charisma and universal appeal made it possible for his films to resonate beyond India. He candidly admitted, “Shah Rukh was the chance to which I danced.”

Karan further elaborated on how SRK’s filmography—starting from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Devdas, and more—laid the foundation for Bollywood’s global reach. According to him, for audiences abroad, Bollywood and SRK are synonymous, making him an icon who transcends mere stardom.

“He is not just a star; he is an emotion. When he appears on the big screen, the whole world celebrates,” Johar remarked, acknowledging that filmmakers like himself have benefited immensely from SRK’s legacy. He also expressed gratitude toward Aditya Chopra, whom he credits, along with SRK, for shaping his career.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently co-producing Dhadak 2 under Dharma Productions, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action-thriller, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, marking her big-screen debut. Fans eagerly await this father-daughter collaboration, which is expected to be another milestone in SRK’s illustrious career.