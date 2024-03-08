শুক্রবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar Wins Icon Of Excellence At Forbes Leadership Awards 2024: ‘Honoured And Humbled’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৪ ৪:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
karan johar icon of excellence award 2024 03 a458828c3ef6f925b9145c5d4ebdb0b0


Karan Johar wins Icons Of Excellence at Forbes Leadership Awards 2024.

Karan Johar wins Icons Of Excellence at Forbes Leadership Awards 2024.

Karan Johar was conferred with the prestigious Icon Of Excellence at Forbes Leadership Awards 2024.

Karan Johar is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, primarily known for his work in Bollywood. He wears many hats as a director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has dished out several films that are an intrinsic part of the pop culture. In light of this, the film-maker was recently conferred with the Icons Of Excellence Award at the Forbes Leadership Awards 2024.

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself, holding the prestigious accolade in his hands. Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and tie, Karan Johar penned the caption, “Honoured and humbled to have won the @forbesindia ICON OF EXCELLENCE AWARD! Grateful for doing what I love the most …. Telling stories ❤️ Styled by @ekalakhani

@sheldon.santos.”

Take a look:

Born on May 25, 1972, in Mumbai, India, Karan is the son of the late film producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, a major production company in Bollywood. Karan took over his father’s legacy and significantly expanded the company’s reach and success. His knack for creating emotionally rich, family-centric films with lavish sets, intricate relationships, and popular music has made him one of the most successful directors and producers in India.

Apart from his contributions to cinema, Karan Johar is also known for hosting the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan,’ where he interviews Bollywood celebrities, and it has been a hit among audiences for its candid and entertaining conversations. Through his work, Karan has made a significant impact on Indian popular culture and continues to influence Bollywood’s direction and global perception.

Karan Johar’s upcoming web series Showtime has been generating buzz, with many speculating that it might be based on the behind-the-scenes or the silver screen, nepotism debates, and many other aspects of the entertainment industry that general viewers do not know much about.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1709850254 photo
WPL: Mumbai Indians crush UP Warriorz by 42 runs to jump to second spot | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
karan johar icon of excellence award 2024 03 a458828c3ef6f925b9145c5d4ebdb0b0
Karan Johar Wins Icon Of Excellence At Forbes Leadership Awards 2024: ‘Honoured And Humbled’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240307 185414
কলারোয়ায় যথাযথ মর্যাদায় ঐতিহাসিক ৭ মার্চ পালিত 
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240307 WA0009
ঐতিহাসিক ৭মার্চ উদযাপন উপলক্ষে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতি শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি নিবেদন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
00 14

গুগল মিটের মতো হোয়াটসঅ্যাপেও এবার কল লিঙ্ক! কী সুবিধা পাবেন ইউজাররা

 eSakal 2021 05 17T084903 586

World Hypertension Day 2021: ব্লাড প্রেশারের অসুখ কত রকমের হয়? উপসর্গই বা কী কী?

 samantha akkineni 11

Samantha Akkineni Nails 80 Kg Barbell Deadlift in Mind-boggling Workout Session; See Here

 1647213927 photo

Pant backs his strengths and that’s a good sign for team: Bumrah | Cricket News

 IMG 20240130 WA0003

নাগরপুরে ৪ টি ইউনিয়নের সংযোগে ঝুকিপূর্ণ বাঁশের পুল, সেতু নির্মাণের দাবি এলাকাবাসীর

 আগামীকাল (৯ জুলাই) মশিউর রহমান যাদু মিয়ার ৯৭তম জন্মবার্ষিকী

আগামীকাল (৯ জুলাই) মশিউর রহমান যাদু মিয়ার ৯৭তম জন্মবার্ষিকী

 nayanjyoti sakia

MasterChef India 7 Winner Nayanjyoti Sakia Gets A Grand Homecoming In Assam

 amitabh bachchan birthday special 2023 10 2830ec8de2f37be23a8a74b68f13eece

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A Celebration of Legendary Actor’s Life and Career

 untitled design 2023 07 05t191716.806

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Unhappy Over Nephew Rohit’s Protest in Legislature Complex

 gulshan devaiah rajkummar rao guns gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah On Reuniting With Rajkumar Rao For The Third Time In Guns & Gulaabs; ‘He’s A Flag Bearer Of Sorts’