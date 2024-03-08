Karan Johar Wins Icon Of Excellence At Forbes Leadership Awards 2024: ‘Honoured And Humbled’

Karan Johar is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, primarily known for his work in Bollywood. He wears many hats as a director, producer, screenwriter, costume designer, actor, and television personality. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has dished out several films that are an intrinsic part of the pop culture. In light of this, the film-maker was recently conferred with the Icons Of Excellence Award at the Forbes Leadership Awards 2024.

On Thursday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself, holding the prestigious accolade in his hands. Dressed in a black suit, white shirt and tie, Karan Johar penned the caption, “Honoured and humbled to have won the @forbesindia ICON OF EXCELLENCE AWARD! Grateful for doing what I love the most …. Telling stories ❤️ Styled by @ekalakhani

@sheldon.santos.”

Take a look:

Born on May 25, 1972, in Mumbai, India, Karan is the son of the late film producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, a major production company in Bollywood. Karan took over his father’s legacy and significantly expanded the company’s reach and success. His knack for creating emotionally rich, family-centric films with lavish sets, intricate relationships, and popular music has made him one of the most successful directors and producers in India.

Apart from his contributions to cinema, Karan Johar is also known for hosting the talk show ‘Koffee with Karan,’ where he interviews Bollywood celebrities, and it has been a hit among audiences for its candid and entertaining conversations. Through his work, Karan has made a significant impact on Indian popular culture and continues to influence Bollywood’s direction and global perception.

Karan Johar’s upcoming web series Showtime has been generating buzz, with many speculating that it might be based on the behind-the-scenes or the silver screen, nepotism debates, and many other aspects of the entertainment industry that general viewers do not know much about.