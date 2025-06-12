Karan Johar’s The Traitors Season 1 Will Drop 3 Episodes On Its Debut

Last Updated: June 12, 2025, 12:37 IST

The Traitors Season 1 is generating major buzz with its star cast and thrilling format, hosted by Karan Johar.

The show features 20 celebrity contestants from across the entertainment industry. (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Traitors Season 1 is creating a huge buzz, thanks to its thrilling format and an impressive lineup of celebrity contestants. Fronted by the dynamic and charismatic Karan Johar, this reality show has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. The first promo, which dropped on May 30, significantly amped up excitement, and with the premiere just around the corner, the anticipation is now at a fever pitch.

The show made its grand debut on Prime Video on June 11 at 8 PM, offering viewers a thrilling start with the release of the first three episodes on launch day. The show features a total of 10 episodes, which will unfold gradually over four weeks. After the premiere, new episodes will continue to drop every Thursday at 8 PM, with three episodes released each week to maintain the momentum. The season will culminate in its final week with a gripping grand finale, featuring the tenth and final episode that will bring the dramatic journey to a close.

Filmed at the luxurious and visually stunning Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, The Traitors combines grandeur with high-stakes drama. The show revolves around a strategic game of trust, deception, and survival, where 20 celebrity contestants are divided into two opposing factions: the loyal players and the hidden “Traitors” (also referred to as Mafias). As the game unfolds, betrayals and mind games will test friendships, alliances, and instincts, all in pursuit of victory.

The star-studded cast features a diverse mix of personalities from the entertainment industry, including Karan Kundrra, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvee Gaurr, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Jasmine Bhasin, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

Adding to the excitement, The Traitors marks the OTT debut of several well-known faces, bringing fresh energy to the digital entertainment space. With its mix of strategy, glamour and psychological gameplay, the series promises to keep viewers hooked week after week.

Whether you’re a fan of reality television, love dramatic twists, or simply want to see your favourite celebrities in a new light, The Traitors is set to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Kashvi Raj Singh

