বুধবার , ১৩ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Kundrra Drops BIG Hint About Marriage With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Things Happen With Me Immediately’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৩, ২০২৪ ১২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
karan teju 2024 01 bd6e8bc2267f371bcdb5790e65216322


Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra is often asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash. Here’s what he has said this time.

What is that one question Karan Kundrra is asked all the time? Of course, his marriage plans with actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Since then, they have become one of television’s most loved couples and are often asked about their wedding plans. However, in a recent interview, Karan dropped a big hint when he was asked about marriage with Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra was speaking to Filmibeat recently when he was asked if he is planning to tie the knot with Tejasswi soon. To this, the actor dragged in his recently released show Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and joked, “I think when Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’s sequel will come in that Gugu (his character) will get married (laughs).”

However, when again asked about the wedding, Karan added, “I don’t know. But, things with me happen immediately.” The actor further shared, “I read everything. The way everyone is manifesting my marriage, please do that kind of manifestation for my career (laughs).”

This is not the first time that Karan was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has repeatedly shared that they will marry when the time is right.

Previously, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Karan shared that he and Tejasswi are going very strong and are unfazed by the questions around their marriage.

“To be honest, if I start taking pressure, then I won’t be able to outperform. I am an artist and I am somebody who has to make some very critical decisions in my life,” he told us and then added, “I have to worry about so many other things rather than the pressure. No offense but I cannot live my life if I take this pressure. (I am) Wise enough to know when what should happen. Neither the relationship has changed. We are pretty happy, sorted.”

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

