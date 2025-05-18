Karan Tacker Makes Cannes Debut In Style, Says ‘Proud Moment For Me’

Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 11:47 IST

Karan Tacker made his big-screen and Cannes debut with “Tanvi: The Great” at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

You know that feeling when your cheeks hurt from smiling too much? Yep, that’s Karan Tacker right now because this TV heartthrob just made his big-screen and Cannes debut with Tanvi: The Great at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Karan attended the world première of his very first theatrical film and it was a total moment.

Talking about it, he said in a media statement, “It’s exciting to represent India and a film that’s true to its origin on a platform like this. It was nerve-wracking to showcase our film to a large audience, but still a proud moment for me and the entire team.”

Directed by none other than Anupam Kher, Tanvi: The Great also stars Shubhangi Dutt, Arvind Swami and Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen.

Karan couldn’t stop gushing about working under Kher’s direction, saying he’s “a sensitive director” who truly gets the actor’s mindset.

While basking in the Cannes glow, Karan also teased his comeback in Special Ops 2 as our favourite spy Farooqi. The second season is still under wraps (filmed over a year ago) but he’s ready for the action-packed ride again. “I love the universe of spies, espionage and action… it gives you a rush,” he said. Bonus points for working alongside Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon.

Tanvi The Great, marking Anupam Kher’s directorial debut, made its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was showcased in the prestigious Marché du Film, the official film market held alongside the renowned festival.

After its Cannes premiere, Tanvi The Great will embark on an exciting global journey, with screenings planned in major cities like London, New York, and Los Angeles. This international rollout is part of a strategic move to bring the film to a diverse global audience. Despite keeping most of the plot under wraps, the film is already generating plenty of buzz, and anticipation is building ahead of its official release.

