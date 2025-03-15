Advertise here
শনিবার , ১৫ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang Celebrate First Holi Together, Share Cozy Moments At Ankita’s Party | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৫, ২০২৫ ৮:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang Celebrate First Holi Together, Share Cozy Moments At Ankita’s Party | Watch

Last Updated:

The duo, who found love in the Bigg Boss 18 house, recently went public with their bond on Valentine’s Day.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang during Holi celebration.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang during Holi celebration.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang are making headlines once again as the couple celebrated their first Holi together after confirming their relationship. The duo, who found love in the Bigg Boss 18 house, recently went public with their bond on Valentine’s Day. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to take their relationship to the next level, and the couple’s recent Holi celebration only fuelled the excitement.

The lovebirds attended a grand Holi party hosted by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in Mumbai. The bash, which was attended by several other celebrities, became a special moment for Karan and Chum. Karan, who previously starred alongside Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta, was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chum, soaking in the festive spirit. While posing for pictures, Karan playfully applied colors to Chum’s face, creating a picture-perfect moment in front of the cameras.

The party also saw the presence of celebrities like Digvijay Rathee, Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and others, all of whom joined in the Holi festivities.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s journey as a couple began in the Bigg Boss 18 house, where they grew closer during their time on the show. After stepping out of the reality show, the couple took a little time before publicly announcing their relationship. They’ve since been spotted bonding with other close friends, including Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun.

Before finding love with Chum in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Karan was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee and Nidhi Sheth. Now, with Chum by his side, the couple is embracing new milestones together.

The celebration of their first Holi together marks another milestone in Karan and Chum’s relationship, and fans are excited to see how their love story continues to unfold.

