Kareena Kapoor Calls Yoga ‘More Than Just A Routine’, Posts Pic From Her Session | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 21, 2025, 13:31 IST

Kareena Kapoor celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 by posting a photo from her yoga session, emphasising its importance in her life.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Yoga Day.

Kareena Kapoor, on International Yoga Day 2025, posted a photo from one of her yoga sessions. The actor emphasised the importance of yoga in her life and called it “more than just a routine” in her life. Bebo, as she is fondly called, joined the list of celebs celebrating Yoga Day on June 21.

In the photo posted by Kareena, one can see her sitting calmly on a yoga mat on her terrace. Wearing a black athleisure outfit, wished fans on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Here is her photo:

Celebrity yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani once spoke about her client Kareena Kapoor and what yoga means to her. She told ETimes, “Kareena is the most aware of her body. I know this because I have been with her… she was my first-ever student, not just the first actor I worked with. There is so much to learn from her because she is so aware.”

She further added, “She has always loved yoga and she understands her body as well. So, we know when to push a little and alter the workout or when to do variations and just do breath work. Right now, we are very balanced. It is also about pausing. With experience and age comes pausing; she knows when to pause.Right now, she looks beautiful – inside and out. She is really glowing. Sometimes, I feel like there’s a torch behind her cheeks because it is so beautiful.”

All you need to know about International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day, celebrated on June 21, aims to promote the ancient Indian practice known for enhancing holistic well-being and personal development. Yoga is a powerful practice that not only strengthens the body but also calms the mind and increases awareness. The International Day of Yoga (IDY) was established by a 2014 resolution proposed by India, which received the support of 175 UN member states. This initiative was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. International Yoga Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, with events organised at all levels, from local to national. The theme for International Yoga Day 2025 is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. This year, the “Yoga Sangam” initiative will be the focal point of the celebrations in India, featuring mass yoga demonstrations at 1 lakh locations across the country.

Anindita.Mukherjee Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

First Published: