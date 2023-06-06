মঙ্গলবার , ৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৩শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Channels Off-Duty Vibes As She Steps Out In Stylish Summer Staples; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৬, ২০২৩ ২:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 12


Kareena Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi this afternoon.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi this afternoon.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style, is regularly spotted by paparazzi sporting chic and casual outfits.

Kareena Kapoor, known for her impeccable style, is regularly spotted by paparazzi sporting chic and casual outfits. Her fashion sense is often the talk of the town, with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike complimenting her effortlessly cool looks. She is often seen sporting breezy outfits, such as flowy dresses and loose pants, paired with sunglasses and minimal accessories.

This morning, the actress was spotted leaving for a professional commitment sporting summer staples – wide-legged denims, white tee and an oversized, turquoise shirt. She paired it with white espadrilles, a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair up neatly in a bun. Check out the video here:

Earlier, during an interview with Mint Lounge, Kareena had said that she doesn’t really plan her style. It’s more like she chooses things based on her own instincts. “It’s just like, I pick up things on my own like, and be like, ‘This is what I think will look amazing on me’. For shoots, of course, we have stylists, but personally I just pick up things on my own. I’m quite lazy to be in gowns or couture; half of the time I don’t go to any events because I’m like, ‘I don’t want to be in a gown. I just want to be in my jeans’. Something that you are most comfortable in can be quite stylish,” she had said.

On the work front, the actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. It promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Onion 1 5 June 2023
আমদানি ঘোষণায় কেজিতে পেঁয়াজের দাম কমলো ৩০টাকা
বাংলাদেশ
1686038626 photo
The money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches: Mitchell Starc on IPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 9
জ্যৈষ্ঠ পূর্ণিমায় বিশ্বের নানা প্রান্তের আকাশে উজ্জ্বল ‘স্ট্রবেরি চাঁদ’, দেখুন তার গোলাপের মতো রূপ strawberry moon or rose moon brightens up sky in june fullmoon day all over the world – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 12
Kareena Kapoor Channels Off-Duty Vibes As She Steps Out In Stylish Summer Staples; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত

বিশেষত পৃথিবীর এই বিশেষ রেস্তোরাঁ খেতে গেলে বিবস্ত্র হয়ে খেতে যেতে হবে ৷ The speciality of these restaurant there are so many restaurants cloth less ladies food serves. – News18 Bangla

 wm kamalhossain1

আজ রাষ্ট্রপতির সংলাপে যাচ্ছে গণফোরাম

 wm khaleda zia

খালেদা জিয়া এভারকেয়ার হাসপাতালে

 20210913 164637

সাইকেল চালিয়ে এক্সপো ২০২০ ভ্রমণ করেছেন আমিরাতের প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 fu wang ceramic

ফু-ওয়াং সিরামিকসের পর্ষদ সভা আগামীকাল – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Mujibul chunnu 750x563 1

দেশে এখন ৫ কোটি বেকার: চুন্নু

 wm CTG 5 750x563 1

চবিতে দ্বিতীয়বার ভর্তি পরীক্ষার সুযোগ, আবেদন শুরু বৃহস্পতিবার

 IMG 20220307 WA0003

মাওলানা ভাসানী বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ৭ মার্চ বঙ্গবন্ধুর ঐতিহাসিক ভাষণ দিবস পালিত

 received 486552132602633

মহানগর গোয়েন্দা (বন্দর) বিভাগের অভিযানঃ ৩৫০০ পিস ইয়াবা সহ ১ জন গ্রেফতার।

 DIABATES

ব্লাড Sugar লেভেল 100 mg/dl-র উপরে উঠবে না কিছুতেই! শুধু পেঁপের সঙ্গে খান এই একটি জিনিস! জানুন বিশেষজ্ঞের মত Diabetes Control Tips Eat this thing with diabetes know from expert how papaya can control blood sugar – News18 Bangla