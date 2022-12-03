Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Look Like Royalty In Latest Pic; Fans Go ‘Mashallah’

If there is one actress who knows how to keep her social media happening and lively, then it is obviously Kareena Kapoor Khan. From adorable clicks with her two sons to romantic moments with hubby Saif and glimpses of festive occasions at the Pataudi palace; the actress never hesitates to share her behind-the-camera life with fans and followers. On Friday too, Kareena took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen posing with the love of her life – Saif Ali Khan.

In the photo, Kareena and Saif were seen posing together as they get dressed for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Kareena wore a blue gown and looked prettiest as ever. On the other hand, Saif sported an all-white look. The actress was seen fixing her outfit as she kept her hand on Saif’s shoulder. In the caption of the picture, Kareena wrote, “Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it…” and dropped a heart emoji. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post here:

Soon after the picture was shared, fans took to the comment section to shower love on their favourite couple. While some mentioned that they look like ‘royalty’, others just wrote ‘Mashallah’. “That’s why you are perfect choice for Saif,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Awesome both of you”. “Love your imperfect perfect pics,” a third comment read. Several other users dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be soon seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush along with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

