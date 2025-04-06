Advertise here
রবিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys Fun-Filled Sunday With Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu | Viral PICS

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৫ ৫:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
Soha Ali Khan shared a series of pictures, giving a sneak-peek into her weekend fun with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi enjoyed a fun-filled get together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi enjoyed a fun-filled get together.

It’s always a treat for fans to see Bollywood celebrities come together- whether it’s for a glamorous event, or a simple get-together! On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their other friends enjoyed a fun-filled get together. Soha has now shared pictures on social media that gives fans a sneak-peek into their weekend fun!

Looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted the get-together at her residence. Her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu also joined her. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who share a great bond with Soha and Bebo, were also present for the get-together. The first picture showed the group of friends seated around the dining table, posing for a happy picture. Kareena looked gorgeous in an orange tank top with white pants, while Neha sat next to her, and was seen in a denim dress. Soha Ali Khan was seen in a white full-sleeved top and black pants, while Kunal Kemmu donned a white t-shirt and a red cap. Angad Bedi donned a white shirt and denim jeans. The next picture was a selfie of the group, clicked by Neha. Looks like they all got together for lunch, and going by the pictures, they had a blast!

Another picture showed Kunal Kemmu in the swimming pool, while another goofy picture from lunch showed the ‘Lootcase’ actor balancing a spoon on his nose. Another photo shows him posing next to Angad Bedi. Kunal’s face is hidden with a white towel, and he seems to be mimicking his wife Soha’s character from the horror film ‘Chhorii 2’ in the playful picture. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “Sunday reset,” along with a heart emoji.

“Wow, so many favourites”, read one comment on Soha’s post, while another one read, “@sakpataudi that 6th pic with towel covering face , looks like @kunalkemmu is promoting CHHORII 2.” A third comment read, “Beautiful pictures.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to collaborate with Meghna Gulzar for her next project, reportedly titled Daayra. Kareena will also light up the screens with her highly anticipated project, Veere Di Wedding 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film that starred Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Chhorii 2’ co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. Neha Dhupia is currently seen on Roadies: Double Cross as a gang leader.

