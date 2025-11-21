Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 20:40 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable picture with her son Jeh, who hugged her the moment he got back from school.

Kareena Kapoor, on Friday, shared a heartwarming moment of her son Jeh giving her a sweet hug after returning from school.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo shared an adorable photo featuring herself and Jeh. In the picture, the doting mother is seen lovingly holding her son’s face as she leans in for a sweet kiss, while little Jeh looks charming in his school uniform. The heartwarming photo beautifully captured their loving bond.

Alongside this, Kareena also shared stylish pictures of herself, rocking a chic brown shirt paired with a skirt. She tied her hair tied in a high bun, and opted for subtle and elegant makeup.

For the caption, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Mixing and Matching Rocking and Rolling into #SpectacularSaudi Absolutely love my shirt from and this gorgeous skirt these guys are doing such amazing things Last pic with my baby who just came back from school and had to give me a hug.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines for reuniting with the Kapoor family for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.” The hour-long special brings together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, “Dining with the Kapoors” offers a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

One moment from the special showed Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving, and united,” while also highlighting their shared love for food. It was revealed that Armaan Jain had organized the luncheon to commemorate what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

The visuals captured several cheerful moments, from Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan joking in the kitchen to lively chatter around the dining table. Kareena was also playfully teased for her hearty appetite.

“Dining With The Kapoors” premiered on Netflix on November 21.

