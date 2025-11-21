শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC | Bollywood News Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News India all out for 0, Bangladesh won by wide: How Super Over drama unfolded at Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final | Cricket News High drama! Bangladesh’s comical fielding gifts India a Super Over at Asia Cup Rising Stars – Watch | Cricket News ‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News Shardul Thakur to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy; Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube available for league stage | Cricket News ডেঙ্গুতে আক্রান্ত আরও ৪৩৬ জন হাসপাতালে ভর্তি KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News ‘Someone who gives that freedom’: Rishabh Pant reveals ‘real goal’ ahead of his first India captaincy assignment | Cricket News ‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable picture with her son Jeh, who hugged her the moment he got back from school.

font
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable moment with her son Jeh in the middle of a photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable moment with her son Jeh in the middle of a photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor, on Friday, shared a heartwarming moment of her son Jeh giving her a sweet hug after returning from school.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo shared an adorable photo featuring herself and Jeh. In the picture, the doting mother is seen lovingly holding her son’s face as she leans in for a sweet kiss, while little Jeh looks charming in his school uniform. The heartwarming photo beautifully captured their loving bond.

Alongside this, Kareena also shared stylish pictures of herself, rocking a chic brown shirt paired with a skirt. She tied her hair tied in a high bun, and opted for subtle and elegant makeup.

For the caption, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Mixing and Matching Rocking and Rolling into #SpectacularSaudi Absolutely love my shirt from and this gorgeous skirt these guys are doing such amazing things Last pic with my baby who just came back from school and had to give me a hug.”

Meanwhile, Kareena is making headlines for reuniting with the Kapoor family for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.” The hour-long special brings together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, “Dining with the Kapoors” offers a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions.

One moment from the special showed Kareena Kapoor calling the family “funny, loving, and united,” while also highlighting their shared love for food. It was revealed that Armaan Jain had organized the luncheon to commemorate what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

The visuals captured several cheerful moments, from Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan joking in the kitchen to lively chatter around the dining table. Kareena was also playfully teased for her hearty appetite.

“Dining With The Kapoors” premiered on Netflix on November 21.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

November 21, 2025, 20:40 IST

News movies bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News

Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News

‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News

‘Four Years, Forever to Go’: Anushka Ranjan And Aditya Seal’s Anniversary Pics Are Pure Couple Goals | Bollywood News

KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News

KBC 17: Shilpa Rao Sings Tose Naina Lage For Amitabh Bachchan | Video | Television News

‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News

‘When Your Ex Surprises You’: Reena Datta Thanks Aamir Khan For Visiting Her Art Exhibition | Bollywood News

৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ

৩৩ দলের সমন্বয়ে ম্মিলিত সমমনা জোটের আত্মপ্রকাশ

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News

Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Finale Episode Tops TRP Charts | Television News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST